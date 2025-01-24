4 Reasons why it's time for WWE to turn Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu has been a member of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline since his WWE debut in May 2024. The Samoan Werewolf made an instant impact, running riots with Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa to establish their faction as a force to be reckoned with. Together, the group won gold and took on all comers, including top stars like Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

The 32-year-old breakout star has thus far been a devoted follower of Sikoa's, repeatedly proclaiming his love for his Tribal Chief. However, given his unstable nature and massive singles potential, a split has always seemed inevitable. Now that The Street Champ has lost The Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, is it the perfect time to pull the trigger on Fatu betraying the OG Bloodline's former enforcer?

Here are four reasons why it's the perfect time for WWE to turn Jacob Fatu on Solo Sikoa

#4: Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa's alliance has arguably hit its ceiling in WWE

When Solo Sikoa formed Bloodline 2.0 after WrestleMania XL, the group was meant to achieve several objectives. These included elevating him, introducing Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the WWE Universe in a top spot, and turning the OG Bloodline babyface. One could easily claim that most of these have been achieved, and the faction's current setup has run its course.

There doesn't seem to be much left to do with Sikoa as leader and Fatu as enforcer after the former's decisive loss to Roman Reigns. This could mean it's time for Fatu to seize control of the faction, allowing The Street Champ to go solo (no pun intended). This would capitalize on the latter's elevated position and the former's singles breakout potential, facilitating both men's growth.

If they do it right, WWE could have a new singles monster heel and top babyface on its hands with one turn instead of a floundering Bloodline.

#3: Jacob Fatu betraying Solo Sikoa could allow Hikuleo to finally debut in WWE

Solo Sikoa was arguably the most valuable player of the Bloodline storyline in 2024. The Street Champ acted as the bridge between the faction's original phase and a new era, kicking out old members and introducing new blood (again, no pun intended). As the last surviving member of the original group, he lent legitimacy to his new factionmates, allowing them to hit the ground running in WWE.

Now that his arc as Tribal Chief seems to have reached a natural end, it may be time to sever his ties and let the new crew fly independently. With a capable leader in Jacob Fatu and a top tag team in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, the trio could continue under a new name, going in their direction. More importantly, it could create space for Hikuleo to debut after months of speculation.

Imagine how terrifying The Samoan Werewolf would be with a 6'7" Tongan Giant as his enforcer!

#2: Jacob Fatu betraying Solo Sikoa now would be the best setup for a feud with Roman Reigns down the road

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns are destined to do battle down the road [Image credit: WWE.com]

Since Roman Reigns returned to WWE as a babyface, the company has teased him feuding with Jacob Fatu multiple times. Every interaction the duo has had in the squared circle has been met with a roaring reception, and it's only a matter of time until they face off. As the bridge between the OG and New Bloodlines, Solo Sikoa might be the key to that future rivalry reaching its full potential.

While Reigns and Fatu facing off is almost guaranteed to be "money" in any context, it would be much more heated if the latter turned on Sikoa. This would motivate the Tribal Chief to defend his family, even if he didn't reunite with The Street Champ. Whenever Triple H and Co choose to revisit the story in the future, Fatu's betrayal of his former chief would be a powerful spark.

Why look too far down the road when there is action around the corner?

#1: Jacob Fatu betraying Solo Sikoa would set up a WWE WrestleMania 41 match between the duo

The Road To WWE WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner, kicking off at the Royal Rumble. As always happens in the weeks leading up to the Rumble, speculation about who will take on whom at The Show of Shows is rife. The likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk are favorites in the world title mix, but there is much intrigue on the lower end of the card.

One of the most anticipated matches outside the world title picture at the Showcase of The Immortals is Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu. The two young Samoan powerhouses have both grown immensely in stature over the past year and could have one of the strongest stories on The Grandest Stage this year. It's hard to see anyone else being as good an opponent for either man than each other.

The iron is hot, momentum is high, both men are as relevant as ever. Now is the time for Jacob Fatu to turn against Solo Sikoa and break out as a singles star.

