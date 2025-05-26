4 Reasons why Trick Williams won the TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground

Trick Williams did the unthinkable at NXT Battleground by beating Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship.

Ad

However, the finish wasn't without controversy as Williams brought the belt into the ring and inadvertently dropped Hendry onto it face-first to pick up the victory.

The former two-time NXT Champion has appeared on both brands, adopting a "Hollywood" Trick character after appearing on an episode of All American on the CW Network.

While other titleholders retained at Battleground, Trick Williams added another championship to his resume. He could have defeated Hendry for the TNA World title for any of the next four reasons.

Ad

Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

#4. Trick Williams' win adds shock value

Ad

As mentioned in the introduction, every other champion who defended a title at Battleground left with their belt. Sol Ruca beat Kelani Jordan, Oba Femi downed Myles Borne, and Stephanie Vaquer withstood an onslaught from Jordynne Grace.

Bookers positioned the TNA World Championship as the main event, so a title change was a strong possibility.

Many people thought that one company allowing another promotion's star to win the title would be unheard of, especially since several TNA/NXT stars have challenged for belts during the recent partnership but were never successful before tonight.

Ad

Kenny Omega won the title in AEW's early development, but the partnership did nothing to help TNA. Trick Williams' beating Joe Hendry for the gold provided the event with its most shocking moment, and one that will have fans talking past the weekend.

#3. Battleground grabs attention during a busy weekend

Ad

This weekend alone had several wrestling events. TNA had Under Siege. WWE had Saturday Night's Main Event and Battleground. The talking points coming off Saturday night were the returns of Bronson Reed and Cody Rhodes.

WWE has perfected the premium live event template, running shows for anywhere between two-and-a-half and three hours. The bigger shows last longer, but non-Big Four PLEs are traditionally booked with five or six contests.

AEW ran Double or Nothing against Battleground, so the shocking title swap could have been done to divert some attention away from the annual show.

Ad

Tony Khan has had trouble with the length of his PPVs, often forcing fans to sit through nearly five hours of matches well past midnight. A title going from one promotion to another is something every wrestling fan will be talking about.

#2. It sets up Mike Santana as the man to save TNA

Joe Hendry wasn't the only TNA star to show up at NXT Battleground! (Image Credit: WWE on X)

Ever since Mike Santana returned to TNA after a disappointing run in AEW, he's been positioned as a gritty face. He's fought anyone who wrongs him and stands up for the fans and company that supported him.

Ad

Santana has also been open about his addiction issues, which have played out on various episodes of TNA programming. His main statement when returning was that he would win the TNA World Championship.

He even appeared during Battleground to claim he'd be challenging the winner of Hendry and Williams. By switching the title to Trick Williams, it provides the next feud with a clear heel/face dynamic and a hero for the fans to root for.

Ad

#1. Another historic moment for WWE/TNA in 2025

The WWE Universe has witnessed several historic moments in 2025. Charlotte Flair is the first-ever two-time female Royal Rumble winner. Jey Uso won his first world championship.

John Cena won his record-breaking 17th world championship. Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Hendry made history several times, competing in the Royal Rumble as the champion and competing at WrestleMania as TNA Champion.

Trick Williams winning the title joins the long list of history-making moments that have permeated 2025. It also begs the question - Who will be the next wrestler to make history?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More