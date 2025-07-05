4 reasons why Trish Stratus is facing Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired tonight and the show featured two big changes from the norm. For starters, SmackDown moved back to two hours after spending the first half of 2025 as a three-hour program. Additionally, the blue brand's episode this week was taped.

Still, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment didn't leave fans without memorable moments and big matches. Fraxiom vs. Rey Fenix and Andrade was arguably the match of the week and Drew McIntyre made his shocking return in the opening segment.

That wasn't the only return on the show, however. Trish Stratus made her comeback in a segment also involving Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton. In the segment, Tiffany revealed that Trish is her challenger at Evolution.

This decision caught a lot of fans off guard. While some have questioned the way the company chose to get to the match, the bout taking place is certainly interesting. Why is Trish Stratus battling Tiffany Stratton? This article will look at four potential explanations.

Below are four reasons why Trish Stratus is facing Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution 2025.

#4. They have history together, dating back to the build to Elimination Chamber 2025

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton's time as active performers in WWE are very much different. Trish began with the company over 25 years ago and she retired as a full-time competitor nearly 20 years ago. Still, they have crossed paths.

Earlier this year, the WWE Women's Champion was having issues with both Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Trish Stratus opted to help The Buff Barbie and it led to a tag team match at Elimination Chamber in Toronto which Tiffany and Trish won.

Trish did Tiffany a favor by aiding her against the devious duo. It makes sense from a character perspective to use that history together dating back many months to create a blockbuster match out of it.

#3. WWE likely wants a big match at Evolution besides Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

So far, six matches have been confirmed for WWE Evolution. Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus, a Women's Tag Team Titles match, a Battle Royal, an NXT Women's Championship match, and Naomi vs. Jade Cargill have all been confirmed.

The sixth bout confirmed for the show, and likely WWE Evolution's main event, will see IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley clash over the Women's World Championship. The match should be massive and fans will love watching it.

With that being said, one major singles match with top stars isn't enough. Triple H likely wanted to add Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton to the card so another bout with major names could help draw for the big-time premium live event taking place next weekend.

#2. Tiffany Stratton doesn't have another obvious match for the show

Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship on Friday Night SmackDown at the beginning of January. She did so by cashing in her Women's Money in the Bank briefcase and then defeating Nia Jax for the coveted prize.

In the time since then, Tiffany has defended her prized belt a few times. She battled Nia Jax multiple times and defeated her powerful foe. She also has victories over Bayley and Charlotte Flair. Before the announcement on SmackDown, her next scheduled title defense was set for SummerSlam with Jade Cargill.

Given that Bianca Belair is injured and most other stars aren't at Tiffany's level on the card, there just aren't many options for Stratton's bout at Evolution. Trish fills in perfectly, as she doesn't need to win, but the match is important. That is more than can be said for most other potential challengers. There just isn't an obvious match otherwise.

#1. A clash of generations is fitting for Evolution

The final reason why Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton was likely added to WWE Evolution has to do with the nature of the show. Evolution isn't a standard WWE Premium Live Event, and not just because the show is an all-women's spectacular.

Evolution is, in many ways, a celebration of women's wrestling. The show highlights stars from the past, present, and future of pro wrestling and WWE as a whole. It is an entirely unique atmosphere.

Due to that, it makes sense for World Wrestling Entertainment to want a clash of generations. As noted, Trish debuted in the company over 25 years ago. Trish and Tiffany come from completely different eras, which in turn makes this clash of generations so interesting, and that is on brand for Evolution 2025.

