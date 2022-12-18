4 reasons why Uncle Howdy appeared this week on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was one of the most captivating in a long time. Not only did it feature a surprise John Cena appearance and two tremendous title matches, but it was chock full of entertaining segments. Bray Wyatt's latest confrontation with LA Knight was among the most compelling.

Wyatt reiterated his claim that he wasn't responsible for the recent attacks on Knight, causing The Megastar to attack him. The former Universal Champion curiously refused to fight back before a mysterious figure emerged at the entrance ramp, to everyone's confusion.

It turned out to be Uncle Howdy, who let out a creepy laugh as Wyatt smiled enigmatically and the former Max Dupri stood stunned in the middle of the ring. Fans, too, were left wondering why Uncle Howdy finally made his first physical appearance this week of all weeks and what it meant going forward.

Here are four possible reasons why Uncle Howdy appeared on WWE SmackDown this week

#4. Bray Wyatt's story on WWE SmackDown needed to take a big step forward

The WWE SmackDown star has taken his time to build a new persona

Since his blockbuster return to WWE at Extreme Rules, the pacing of Bray Wyatt's story has divided opinion. Some fans feel it's moving too slowly and is in jeopardy of getting stale if he doesn't get back in the ring soon. Others think it's moving along perfectly and should be allowed to build intrigue for as long as possible.

Uncle Howdy's appearance on WWE SmackDown might signify that the creative team subscribed to the former school of thought. Any fans that may have found Wyatt's segments repetitive might have needed something to reignite their interest in the story. The appearance of the mysterious masked figure could have been just the spark needed to pull them back into the story.

#3. More Wyatt-related characters might be following Uncle Howdy to WWE SmackDown

When Bray Wyatt returned to WWE, he seemed to have multiple new characters in his hat, unofficially named The Wyatt 6. So far, only Uncle Howdy has shown up on WWE SmackDown and almost exclusively in cryptic vignettes and titantron messages. Since he finally physically appeared, the rest of the faction may soon follow.

There have been teases involving Alexa Bliss realigning with her former partner, but nothing else has materialized with regard to a potential Wyatt-led faction. Could Uncle Howdy's materialization open the floodgates for more characters related to the three-time world champion to appear in 2023?

#2. Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy may be facing LA Knight in a match soon

Bray Wyatt hasn't competed in the ring since returning to WWE more than two months ago. His run so far has involved a slow burn of character development and methodical storytelling to build his new persona. He is rumored to be gearing up for an in-ring return on the December 30, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown.

If he is indeed returning to the ring, Uncle Howdy might be the ace up his sleeve to help him win his matches. Alternatively, the masked figure might make his own in-ring debut against LA Knight. One thing is certain: we can't wait to see where this goes!

#1. Uncle Howdy's identity will soon be revealed

Who is the man behind the mask?

Uncle Howdy has been a mysterious figure since Bray Wyatt's return to WWE SmackDown. His cryptic antagonism of the former world champion has been one of the most entertaining parts of the show every week, giving the blue brand a fresh feel. Fans wondered who was behind the character, with Bo Dallas being the favorite for the role.

With Uncle Howdy's emergence, we may be one step closer to finally finding out who the man behind the mask is.

Do you want to see Uncle Howdy in action? sounds off in the comments section below,

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : What are you more excited to see? Uncle Howdy's reveal Bray Wyatt's first post-return match 0 votes