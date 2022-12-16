Will Bray Wyatt wrestle tonight on WWE SmackDown?

WWE SmackDown has been a prime pro wrestling show for the past two years. Under the Triple H regime, it just seems to get better and better as the weeks go by. Apart from The Bloodline, one main reason for this upturn in creative product has been the return of Bray Wyatt. Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022.

Since his return, Wyatt has been a permanent fixture on the show. However, he hasn't wrestled a match yet inside the ring. Even as his feud with LA Knight continues, we see more promo segments between the two rather than physical confrontations. The attacks on Knight are mysterious, however, Wyatt is yet to get physical in the ring.

A few hours ago, WWE Director of Long Term Creative, Rob Fee, sent out a tweet warning fans that this week's WWE SmackDown shouldn't be missed. The tweet has now made fans feel that Bray Wyatt could have his first in-ring match since returning, as Wyatt and Fee are good friends with the latter also being involved in the White Rabbit promos building up to Bray's return.

colonel rob fee @robfee I wouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. I wouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

However, Xero News claims Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight will happen on the 30th December edition of WWE SmackDown. However, this is far from a guarantee.

Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown tonight for the first time since Survivor Series

For the first time since Survivor Series WarGames, Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown this Friday Night. The Tribal Chief's return guarantees more eyeballs as everyone wants to know what's next for the Head of the Table?

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to announce his return. He has ordered the WWE Universe to be prepared to acknowledge the greatness of his Bloodline and Him.

There are three possible reasons for this return, the first being to celebrate Sami Zayn. Last week, Jey Uso told Zayn to clean up for this week's WWE SmackDown. Tonight could be the night that we Sami Zayn become Sami Uso.

The second reason could be to find the next challenger for the Champ. There have been rumors that The Celtic Warrior Sheamus or The Prizefighter Kevin Owens could walk out to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble 2023.

The third reason and the one with the least chance is to turn on Zayn. The Bloodline likes Sami Zayn, however, The Bloodline are family and will always be close no matter what. Reigns got what he wanted at WarGames, a fifth member and a win. If Reigns feels he doesn't need Zayn anymore, tonight could be the night Zayn could be removed from the faction.

