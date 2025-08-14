4 Reasons why Vince McMahon needs to return to WWE

By Love Verma
Published Aug 14, 2025 18:35 GMT
WWE
Vince McMahon is the former WWE Chairman. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The name Vince McMahon is counted among the pioneers of the professional wrestling business. The former WWE Chairman is considered one of the primary reasons behind the company's unimaginable growth.

However, Vince is currently involved in the Janel Grant lawsuit and hasn't made an appearance on WWE television since 2022. In this article, we will discuss four reasons why Vince McMahon needs to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. A reunion with John Cena before he retires

John Cena is set to retire from the squared circle this December, and this makes the return of Vince McMahon more crucial. McMahon indeed played a vital role in elevating The Franchise Player as arguably the biggest babyface of the Stamford-based promotion.

So, before Cena hangs up his boots, a reunion segment with Vince could be a great decision to add more significance to his final run.

#3. To take over creative control amid a rumored power struggle

Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer, but a few months back, Ex. WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman reported that The Game is involved in a power struggle with The Rock.

So, if the rumours are true, then Vince McMahon needs to make his comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut to reassume the creative control of the company.

#2. Low ratings

Despite Triple H being in charge of the creative team, the ratings are gradually going downhill in World Wrestling Entertainment. Even the return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam also appears to be a desperate attempt to boost the ratings.

Vince McMahon is famous for pulling surprises & unexpected turns, which made fans hooked to the storylines and weekly shows. He has also pulled the company back from similar situations in the past, especially during the Monday Night Wars with WCW. Considering this, it's high time that the former boss makes his return and uses his strategy to boost the ratings.

#1. WWE has killed kayfabe

Kayfabe was once very sacred in the professional wrestling business, and one of the things that made the audience feel that everything happening on television was part of real life. However, with recent projects like WWE: Unreal and backstage video clips, the Stamford-based promotion has completely killed the concept.

This was also another reason behind the fans losing interest in the product. Vince McMahon is known for fiercely maintaining kayfabe in the product until he was in control. With the company clearing the lines between the real world and wrestling, it's high time the ex-Chairman made his return to WWE.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
bell-icon Manage notifications