Triple H involved in power struggle in WWE; could be replaced by Rock's close friend, feels ex-star

Triple H has been leading WWE's creative team for nearly three years. However, Jonathan Coachman does not see The Game continuing as the company's CCO for a long time.

Hunter took over the keys of the creative department in 2022 after Vince McMahon stepped down from the position amid allegations of sexual misconduct. While the company has been thriving under his guidance, there have been speculations of a power struggle between The Game and The Rock. Interestingly, the latter is also a part of TKO's board of directors.

In his recent appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Jonathan Coachman, a former WWE personality, noted that Triple H and The Rock do not get along, and the former is involved in a power struggle in the company.

"From my time there and my time with The Rock, I know for a fact that he does not get along with Triple H. That does not go away. They've always been butting heads for years and years for a lot of different reasons. The reason I said on my show there's a big power struggle. Well, first of all, I've talked to two people close to the situation, and they've told me, but I can't tell you who they are, but I've got really good intel," he said. [From 21:23 to 22:01]

Coachman added that, as per his talk with the sources, he does not see Hunter being the CCO for a long time, with The Rock likely to push for his close friend, Brian Gewirtz, as a possible replacement.

"And we predicted that within 18 months, Triple H will not be running WWE anymore," he added. [From 26:45 to 26:51]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Triple H recently faced tremendous backlash from WWE fans

Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as the head of the creative was a welcome change. While the company has gone from strength to strength under Hunter's guidance, he has recently received a lot of flak from fans for the departure of R-Truth.

The 53-year-old recently revealed that WWE was going to let him go. It later came to light that the promotion was not going to renew his contract. While TKO has the ownership of the company, it was reported that The Game made the hard call of letting Truth go.

Aside from R-Truth, Carlito and Valhalla have also revealed that they were not offered new contracts and will leave the company once their current deals expire.

