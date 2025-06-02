Triple H's role in R-Truth and Carlito leaving WWE revealed - Reports  

Fans are still coming to terms with the shocking WWE departures of R-Truth and Carlito after the two revealed that the promotion won't be renewing their deals. Now, Triple H's role in the decision has come to light, with a recent report suggesting that it was he who took the final call to let them go.

Both R-Truth and Carlito are two of WWE's most entertaining performers and were in prominent spots before the promotion chose to part ways with them. While the former is fresh off a match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, the latter is a member of one of RAW's most popular stables, The Judgment Day.

After the news of their exits became public, fans began speculating who was responsible for making the cuts. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now mentioned that Triple H took the hard call about R-Truth and Carlito. Meltzer also added that the decision was purely a business one.

“They’re looking at the numbers. They’re looking at how many people they have to cut or how much money they have to cut. And those were the picks. Those were the Levesque picks. And that’s what it is.” (H/T - Ringside News)

WWE has not yet publicly acknowledged R-Truth and Carlito's departures

Unlike a few years back, the global juggernaut no longer announces if it's making any budget cuts to its roster. It's usually the performers themselves who make the announcement through their social media. Even in R-Truth and Carlito's case, WWE didn't issue any official statement on not renewing their contracts.

This has understandably miffed a large section of fans as they think the two deserve a proper farewell from the promotion. The backlash was so intense that the wrestling universe even hijacked Triple H's tweet from a few hours back, where he wrote about AAA star El Hijo Del Vikingo. It'll be interesting to see if the company takes note of this social media uproar and gives the two stars a send-off.

