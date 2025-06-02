  • home icon
  Triple H blasted by WWE fans - announcement completely hijacked by vicious backlash

Triple H blasted by WWE fans - announcement completely hijacked by vicious backlash

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 02, 2025 04:23 GMT
Triple H faces unbelievable backlash (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H faces unbelievable backlash (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H is facing a vicious backlash after the announcements earlier today that R-Truth and Carlito are no longer with WWE. The CCO made a post and it was completely hijacked by infuriated fans.

R-Truth and Carlito are both beloved figures, and no one ever believed that Truth would be released by WWE. His long career with the company, regular appearances, comedy act, and general popularity led people to think he would be a lifetime act within the company. Unfortunately, this was not the case, and the two stars were informed that their contracts would not be renewed upon expiration. While the reason has been reported, fans are beside themselves with fury.

In the meantime, after there was a title change with El Hijo del Vikingo winning the AAA Mega Championship from Alberto El Patron, Triple H decided to send a message to him, talking about the upcoming Worlds Collide event, congratulating him on his huge win. He will be facing Chad Gable at the event.

His post was completely hijacked by fans calling him out for the R-Truth and Carlito release and asking what he was thinking, letting this happen. He was called out for being tone deaf and asked what he was thinking when letting R-Truth and Carlito go. He was also asked to rehire Truth.

WWE fans called him out for the decision (Credit: X)
WWE fans called him out for the decision (Credit: X)

Triple H has not responded to these comments.

Edited by Neda Ali
