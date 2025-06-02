Real reason WWE let R-Truth and Carlito go - Reports

The WWE world is currently in shock after the news that two beloved superstars, R-Truth and Carlito, were let go from the company. Now, the further report has given the reason why their contracts were not renewed by the company.

Earlier today, R-Truth shook the world with the news that he had been released by WWE. Fans were left in disbelief, thinking the star had confused June 1 with April 1, believing it was him in gimmick, making an April Fools' joke. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Reports confirmed that his contract was legitimately not being renewed. Hours later, while the WWE Universe was still mourning the star being let go, Carlito revealed that he too was leaving the company.

He said that his contract was not being renewed.

Now, a report by Dave Meltzer has revealed the reason behind the two stars being let go. In an update on the situation on F4WOnline, he disclosed that both of the stars leaving were cases of the contract expiring and not being renewed. He added the reason for them being let go as well, saying that when new additions come to the roster from NXT, there will be "subtractions" as well. He said that older undercard guys or those not being utilized were the ones most at risk.

It appears that the stars being older and there being additions from NXT are the reasons the stars are gone, as per the report. Both Carlito and R-Truth were among the older stars, but Truth is coming off a program with John Cena himself.

Meanwhile, Carlito may not wrestle often himself, but he is a valuable member of the Judgment Day, and his backstage interactions with other stars have made him quite popular.

Now that both stars are leaving in the coming days, there's no telling what's next. Both stars will be in demand in the indie scene, as pointed out by Dave Meltzer, who said that Carlito is very familiar with the independent scene and that Truth would receive opportunities if he wanted to continue.

