4 Reasons why CM Punk possibly returned to wrestling under a mask

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.87K   //    21 Apr 2019, 10:53 IST

Can you believe that Punk is back in wrestling again?
Can you believe that Punk is back in wrestling again?

Believe it or not, this actually happened. MKE Wrestling recently did an event in West Allis, WI and they were graced by the presence of one CM Punk. Little did the crowd know that the former WWE superstar would be part of the proceedings. But then, there was a twist in the tale.

CM Punk would show up under a mask. He would actually hit his signature GTS move and leave without fanfare, but none was the wiser. It is only through the investigative genius of fans online that we now know that Punk made the cameo.

Let me list out 5 reasons why he possibly wrestled under a mask. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you thought about his return.

Do you think he should come back to pro wrestling again, full time, or not?

#4 He basically told us he'd do this!

CM Punk's feud is not with pro wrestling in general, but only with WWE. In fact, he'd done an interview with ESPN back in 2016 and pretty much foreshadowed his very appearance. I'd like to thank Wrestlingnews.co for the following transcript.

But you never know, I could pop up here and there. Let me explain that to you even better. It’s not going to even be televised, it’s going to be me in a ninja outfit wrestling one of my buddies and nobody’s ever going to know. It’s going to be very ‘Monty Python’ so to speak.

While he did not quite show up as a ninja, one must admit that the attire he chose is very close to what he had promised us. How cool is that! I wonder if CM Punk will actually debut as a ninja in a future appearance some day?


1 / 4 NEXT
Independent Wrestling CM Punk
