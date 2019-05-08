4 Reasons why Daniel Bryan and Rowan are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The New SmackDown Tag Team Champions!

Last week, The Hardy Boyz came out on SmackDown to give us all a bad news about Jeff Hardy's injury. The injury was worse than we thought it was, and Jeff was forced to go under knives and hence the two had to relinquish their SmackDown Tag Team Championship which they won on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 35, by defeating The Usos.

WWE announced on their social media that Shane McMahon would be crowning the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on this week's SmackDown. This made fans speculate who could that team be? But we all got a huge surprise when Shane announced that he is handing over the blue tag belts to the team of Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

He was interrupted by The Usos, who came back to SmackDown as part of the wildcard rule, setting up a match with Bryan and Rowan to crown the new champs. But ultimately, it was the team of Daniel Bryan and Rowan who defeated the Usos to "earn" the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

In this article, let's take a look at 4 reasons why Daniel Bryan and Rowan were crowned as the new Tag Team Champions on SmackDown ahead of other teams. Feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions on whether this was a good decision or not in the comments section below.

#4 To keep Daniel Bryan away from the WWE Championship scene

Daniel Bryan had a pretty lengthy reign with the WWE Championship before WrestleMania 35

Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles days before the Survivor Series PPV last year to become the new WWE Champion, shocking everyone. The fact that he became the champion after WWE had started building towards a match between AJ and Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series was even more surprising.

Nevertheless, Bryan transitioned into a completely new character after becoming the WWE Champion. The vicious heel that we got to witness as the new Daniel Bryan thrashed the WWE Universe accusing them of the bad state of the planet Earth, was something very new and interesting.

His reign finally came to an end at WrestleMania 35, when Kofi Kingston defeated him to win the WWE Championship. Last week on RAW, Bryan got a rematch for his championship but Kofi managed to retain the title by defeating him.

Giving Daniel Bryan the Tag Team Championship will surely keep him out of the WWE Title scene as of now, as Kofi can focus on other new challenges - as of now Kevin Owens.

