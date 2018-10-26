×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 reasons why Dean Ambrose's heel turn was perfect

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
490   //    26 Oct 2018, 21:38 IST

Dean Ambrose turned on his SHIELD brother Seth Rollins. 
Dean Ambrose turned on his SHIELD brother Seth Rollins. 

As another WWE wrestling week concludes, we have had some ups and downs. Roman Reigns' unfortunate hiatus from WWE due to a returning Leukemia, Shane McMahon's cool response to CM Punk chants, Johnny Gargano's surprise heel turn and Elias' face turn were some memorable moments. However, the icing on the cake was Dean Ambrose's unexpected heel turn.

Ambrose and Seth Rollins challenged the team of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the RAW tag team championship. Midway through the match, the referee got knocked down, prompting Braun Strowman to interfere and have a brawl with McIntyre. That helped Dean and Seth to capitalize. They made use of the numbers and curb stomped Ziggler on the mat for the win and become the new RAW tag team champions. However, as they were celebrating, Ambrose turned on Rollins and hit him with dirty deeds. The fans were shocked and vented their frustration on the Lunatic Fringe.

Many fans took on to the internet and expressed WWE should not have pulled the trigger on Ambrose this week. However, looking at some aspects, one can understand that Ambrose's heel was one of the perfect heels turns in WWE history. In this list, we will be taking a look at a few reasons why Dean Ambrose's heel turn was flawless.

 #4. Timing

What a timing it was!
What a timing it was!

For any significant decisions to succeed, the timing must be impeccable. Poor timing can drive any good storyline to the ground, and right timing can revitalise poor storylines. In SmackDown, Aiden English's heel turn felt mediocre due to the same reason.

Ever since Ambrose made his return on the RAW before SummerSlam, people wanted him to turn on the Shield. The question was not if he would turn - but when he would turn.

This RAW was the perfect time for Ambrose to turn heel for many reasons.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Cricket - pro wrestling fan Gamer
3 reasons why Dean Ambrose’s heel turn is perfectly timed
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose must not turn heel
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why a Dean Ambrose heel turn will look like...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Dean Ambrose didn't turn heel on Monday...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Dean Ambrose Turned Heel
RELATED STORY
5 Indications That Dean Ambrose Could Still Turn Heel
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Dean Ambrose Heel Turn Was Perfectly Timed
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Predicting Dean Ambrose’s heel turn
RELATED STORY
5 ways a Dean Ambrose heel turn could play out
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dean Ambrose will reach his maximum potential as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us