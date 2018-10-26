4 reasons why Dean Ambrose's heel turn was perfect

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 490 // 26 Oct 2018, 21:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose turned on his SHIELD brother Seth Rollins.

As another WWE wrestling week concludes, we have had some ups and downs. Roman Reigns' unfortunate hiatus from WWE due to a returning Leukemia, Shane McMahon's cool response to CM Punk chants, Johnny Gargano's surprise heel turn and Elias' face turn were some memorable moments. However, the icing on the cake was Dean Ambrose's unexpected heel turn.

Ambrose and Seth Rollins challenged the team of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the RAW tag team championship. Midway through the match, the referee got knocked down, prompting Braun Strowman to interfere and have a brawl with McIntyre. That helped Dean and Seth to capitalize. They made use of the numbers and curb stomped Ziggler on the mat for the win and become the new RAW tag team champions. However, as they were celebrating, Ambrose turned on Rollins and hit him with dirty deeds. The fans were shocked and vented their frustration on the Lunatic Fringe.

Many fans took on to the internet and expressed WWE should not have pulled the trigger on Ambrose this week. However, looking at some aspects, one can understand that Ambrose's heel was one of the perfect heels turns in WWE history. In this list, we will be taking a look at a few reasons why Dean Ambrose's heel turn was flawless.

#4. Timing

What a timing it was!

For any significant decisions to succeed, the timing must be impeccable. Poor timing can drive any good storyline to the ground, and right timing can revitalise poor storylines. In SmackDown, Aiden English's heel turn felt mediocre due to the same reason.

Ever since Ambrose made his return on the RAW before SummerSlam, people wanted him to turn on the Shield. The question was not if he would turn - but when he would turn.

This RAW was the perfect time for Ambrose to turn heel for many reasons.

1 / 4 NEXT