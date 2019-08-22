4 reasons why Elias defeated Kevin Owens to progress in the King of the Ring tournament

Shane McMahon allowed Elias to pick up a huge victory over Kevin Owens

WWE announced the King of the Ring tournament and revealed that sixteen Superstars from the company's two main brands would be a part of it.

Soon after, the bracket for the tournament was also revealed, and it was interesting to see how one of the round matches involved Elias and Kevin Owens. The two men have partnered and feuded in the past, and currently, Elias is in Shane McMahon's good books while Owens is on the opposite end.

This led to Shane distracting Owens during their clash on SmackDown this week, and Elias managed to pick up a victory over Owens to progress in the tournament.

While many Kevin Owens fans would be heartbroken to see that their favorite is out of the tournament, we believe it was the right call to make.

In this article, we look at 4 reasons why Elias defeated Kevin Owens in the King of the Ring first-round match.

#1 To give Elias a much-needed in-ring push

Elias has been more successful on the mic than in the ring

Elias has been a part of the main roster for over a year now and fans have been waiting for his push for a long time. With the physique and wrestling skills he possesses, one would have expected him to at least have a short mid-card title run by now.

However, the only title Elias has managed to win has been the 24/7 Championship. Apart from that, he is just an entertainer who does more on the mic than in the ring and plays a decent heel sidekick.

Elias' last singles victory had come in June this year and he has lost to The Miz, Kevin Owens, and Ricochet since. His overall win record hasn't been too impressive, which has kept fans wondering why he's one of the top guys while so many others are still waiting for their chance.

Getting a victory over Kevin Owens in such a big tournament will surely boost his status as well as result in a long term gradual push which could establish him as a threatening in-ring competitor.

