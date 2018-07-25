4 reasons why John Cena should win the Universal Championship

Prasanna Waikar

Leader of Cenation!

John Cena is a sixteen time World Champion, tied only with Ric Flair for the most World Championships (as recognized by the WWE). Although many were sick of him constantly being the WWE Champion, he is at a point in his career where he is adored and respected practically by everyone.

Now most of the booing and 'John Cena Sucks' chants are part of the John Cena experience. While he has been a polarizing figure, he has always been an awesome champion. Here are 4 reasons why he should win the Universal Title next.

#1 Bringing credibility to the title

The Beast Incarnate!

Lets take a look at some of the WWE Champions - Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Ric Flair are all bona fide legends with long interesting reigns involving great and regular title defenses.

Now lets take a look at Universal Championship holders and their reigns - Finn Balor (1 day), Owens (188 days, 7 defenses), Goldberg (28 days, 1 title defense). Well, the less said about Brock Lesnar's reign, the better.

To raise the Universal Championship to the level of WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a John Cena reign could be just what the doctor ordered.

#2 That one championship victory

History?!

16 world championships, one more to make history. A grizzled veteran slugging it out with the new blood.

The story practically writes itself, everyone bites into a juicy history chasing storyline. Add to it the mic skills of John Cena and a plethora of worthy challengers to face, you've got a recipe for a banger of an angle.

With the WWE's product sagging at the moment, a focused Cena with wrestling immortality on his mind makes for compelling television whether you like him or not.

#3 Opens up fresh booking options

The RAW General Manager - Kurt Angle

Today's RAW product has become a bit stale, with same repetitive match-ups becoming a detriment to the product.

With Cena being away for a long time, his character seems fresher than it ever was. This new blood being infused into the WWE product would make many dream matches possible.

This provides a great number of booking options, as there are many superstars who would benefit from getting the rub of Cena in a championship match.

