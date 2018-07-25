Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 reasons why John Cena should win the Universal Championship

Prasanna Waikar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.71K   //    25 Jul 2018, 04:00 IST

SAUDI-ENTERTAINMENT-WWE
Leader of Cenation!

John Cena is a sixteen time World Champion, tied only with Ric Flair for the most World Championships (as recognized by the WWE). Although many were sick of him constantly being the WWE Champion, he is at a point in his career where he is adored and respected practically by everyone.

Now most of the booing and 'John Cena Sucks' chants are part of the John Cena experience. While he has been a polarizing figure, he has always been an awesome champion. Here are 4 reasons why he should win the Universal Title next.

#1 Bringing credibility to the title

WrestleMania 31...
The Beast Incarnate!

Lets take a look at some of the WWE Champions - Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Ric Flair are all bona fide legends with long interesting reigns involving great and regular title defenses.

Now lets take a look at Universal Championship holders and their reigns - Finn Balor (1 day), Owens (188 days, 7 defenses), Goldberg (28 days, 1 title defense). Well, the less said about Brock Lesnar's reign, the better.

To raise the Universal Championship to the level of WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a John Cena reign could be just what the doctor ordered.

#2 That one championship victory

2017 WWE SummerSlam
History?!

16 world championships, one more to make history. A grizzled veteran slugging it out with the new blood.

The story practically writes itself, everyone bites into a juicy history chasing storyline. Add to it the mic skills of John Cena and a plethora of worthy challengers to face, you've got a recipe for a banger of an angle.

With the WWE's product sagging at the moment, a focused Cena with wrestling immortality on his mind makes for compelling television whether you like him or not.

#3 Opens up fresh booking options

Kurt Angle
The RAW General Manager - Kurt Angle

Today's RAW product has become a bit stale, with same repetitive match-ups becoming a detriment to the product.

With Cena being away for a long time, his character seems fresher than it ever was. This new blood being infused into the WWE product would make many dream matches possible.

This provides a great number of booking options, as there are many superstars who would benefit from getting the rub of Cena in a championship match.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw John Cena Brock Lesnar
Prasanna Waikar
CONTRIBUTOR
5 reasons Brock Lesnar should lose the WWE Universal...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Bobby Lashley should face Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next 5 Universal Champions
RELATED STORY
10 Reasons why fans love John Cena
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who deserve to dethrone Brock Lesnar for...
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Brock Lesnar for...
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars with the highest consecutive PPV main events...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why John Cena needs to return to WWE soon 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons to believe that Seth Rollins will defeat Brock...
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could book John Cena following WrestleMania 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us