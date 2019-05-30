4 Reasons why Jon Moxley's move to AEW could make him the biggest thing in professional wrestling

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 579 // 30 May 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley debuted on AEW's Double or Nothing PPV

Jon Moxley made a surprise debut at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV and finally, it can be said that the former Lunatic Fringe has left the realms of WWE and jumped ship. He was welcomed with both shocks and cheers as he walked out during the main event and destroyed anything that moved.

He gave a Dirty Deeds to Jericho, then he did the same to the referee and in the end, he gave one to Kenny Omega. The show ended with Jon Moxley standing tall as everything around him was laid to waste. Many would question this move and rightfully so, AEW is not the first promotion that has set foot to challenge WWE's domination. Many such promotions have come and gone and not stood the test of times.

So for someone who was offered a crazy lucrative deal by WWE and leaves all that to join AEW is still a huge question mark. Jon Moxley/Dean though might have just made a move that could potentially catapult him to the top of the professional wrestling world. From being touted as a great performer, he could have a chance to be called the best man in the wrestling world.

Let's have a look at why AEW could make Jon Moxley the biggest star in Professional Wrestling.

#1 He will be the top dog at AEW

Jon delivered a Dirty Deeds to Jericho on his very first night

When was the last time Dean Ambrose was part of the main event at a WWE PPV? Unless it was a Shields match one would have to strain their memory to find a PPV where Dean was the main event. It's an open secret that Vince McMahon wants his wrestlers to look a certain way and be a certain kind if they have to be pushed to the top.

Regardless, Dean had fallen so low in the pecking order through no fault of his own that him being the top billing in WWE was going to be a long road (if it ever really came to fruition). On the other hand, as soon as he steps into AEW, he's the guy closing the show with so much verve and class that he just looks like he belongs to the big stage. Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley is already one of the top guys at AEW and that's where he deserves to be.

1 / 4 NEXT