4 reasons why Kevin Owens return to RAW after "I Quit" is probably the worst thing to have happened

Kevin Owens returns on RAW

Kevin Owens took the wrestling universe by storm after his sensational promo last week. Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens in the last week's episode of RAW to defend his Intercontinental Title. Kevin Owens started the bout by pouring his heart into whatever has been happening inside the ring. He mentioned his best friend Sami Zayn and the good times at SmackDown.

Kevin Owens is an amazing athlete who has never failed to live up to the storylines. Last week on Raw, when Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens, the latter stayed in the ring for what promised to be an intriguing promo. Owens sat in the ring for quite a while and said "I Quit" before walking out from the ring. Owens even removed his gloves to announce to the WWE Universe that he had finally called it quits.

Kevin Owens had a series of underwhelming matches against Braun Strowman, in which he was nothing less than a bait for the Monster who was just waiting for Reigns and Lesnar's feud to get over. Now that Strowman is cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at Hell In A Cell, there hardly seems to be anything for Kevin Owens. Owens, who was a Universal Champion before losing the title to Goldberg.

Kevin Owens' "I Quit," took the wrestling universe by storm, some even anticipating a return to the indies. But it all came tumbling down when Owens returned to RAW in the next episode to take down Bobby Lashley. Here we'll look at 5 reasons why Kevin Owens returning to RAW a week after he quit, is probably the worst thing to have happened in WWE.

#4 The hue and cry was for naught

Kevin Owens says "I Quit" and returns a week later

There was so much that was said on Kevin Owens calling it quits after losing the match against Seth Rollins. Now that he is back, there hardly seems to be anything that's left for Kevin Owens to make a comeback if something goes wrong again.

Considering the fact that Kevin Owens is back, one hopes to see where he will go from here. WWE Universe could also turn on him for playing a prank and forget about any future babyface push for the wrestler because the audience just wouldn't buy it.

