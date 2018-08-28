WWE News: Interesting Update About Kevin Owens Quitting WWE

This development has the entire wrestling fraternity talking

What's the story?

The 'alumni' section of WWE.com features some of the greatest superstars from the illustrious history of sports entertainment. And now a brand new superstar seems to have joined the ranks.

Shortly after he quit WWE, Kevin Owens was moved from the 'Current' section of the 'Superstars' tab to the 'Alumni' section. Fear not folks...this is almost entirely a work.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens promised to leave Toronto with gold around his waist. He took on Seth Rollins this week in what was easily the match of the night, a back and forth contest that kept the crowd guessing about the outcome.

Following the match, we saw a dejected Kevin Owens sitting in the middle of the ring. He uttered the words- 'I quit' and left the arena immediately. Social media has been buzzing with theories about his future.

The heart of the matter

This is not the first time something of this nature has been done by WWE, and so I'm perfectly sure that this is just a work. It will be interesting to see how Kevin Owens comes back, and if he will show up on a different brand altogether.

Kevin Owens cut a promo before the match began, that bordered on 'shoot' territory about RAW not being what he really expected it to be. He also mentioned his frustration at not having Sami Zayn by his side, while Seth Rollins had Dean Ambrose as a source of support. I'm sure this is all building to an interesting storyline and all I can say is that I am genuinely intrigued.

What's next?

Some of our own writers are speculating that Owens could show up as another character, under a mask. Some others are suggesting that he may even show up in NXT. The truth is that we don't know yet, but as soon as we do, we'll certainly let you know.

What do you think lies in Kevin Owens' future with WWE? Let us know in the comments below.