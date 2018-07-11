4 reasons why Paige is a better General Manager than Kurt Angle

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.71K // 11 Jul 2018, 12:43 IST

Bringing Rampage to Smackdown

Paige is a former NXT women's champion and a 2 time WWE Divas Champion. She retired from in-ring competition due to a neck injury but has been performing her duties as the General Manager of Smackdown as of late very effectively.

She received the opportunity to work as the General Manager of the blue brand as former wrestler turned General Manager, Daniel Bryan returned to full-time in-ring competition. She made some of the best matches between The Miz and her opponents and not just that, her involvement in the James Ellsworth-Asuka storyline has been great too.

It is because of her impromptu decisions that Smackdown Live is becoming better every week.

In this article, we list down 4 reasons why Paige is a better General Manager than Kurt Angle:

#4 On the spot matches

Your match is next

If you saw the show this week, you would be aware of how Jeff Hardy came to AJ Styles' rescue when Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up against the WWE Champion.

While it isn't uncommon to see a General Manager come out and make an impromptu match, what really makes it interesting is her work style because if fans want to see a match, she hardly disappoints.

She knows the importance of being a good manager, and it requires a lot of skill to lead by example. Her work is a testament to how good she is not just when she was in the ring but even now when she is in the management.

The matches that she creates before the show, or even while the show is running, add more value to the ratings and that is a factor WWE strives to achieve every week. While not everyone loves the idea of impromptu matches, it is always a good idea to create compelling television with your decisions.

#3 Unbiased

No friends in Management

If you remember the moment when Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their way to Smackdown Live, they thought they have a friend in Paige on the blue brand.

It is also important to understand that due to this they wanted more and better opportunities, but Paige made it crystal clear that they wouldn't be given any special privileges just because they were a part of Absolution together.

Clearly, that is a very open and honest approach than what Kurt did for Jason Jordan (or at least was rumored to be one).