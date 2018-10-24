4 Reasons Why Rollins Deserved To Be Attacked

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.23K // 24 Oct 2018, 15:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ambrose finally lost it this week!

Well, if this week's RAW wasn't enough of a rollercoaster for Shield fans, and for Seth Rollins, chaos erupted as RAW went off the air when Dean Ambrose decided he'd finally had enough and lost it - attacking his tag team partner and, seemingly, fellow RAW Tag Team Champion.

With Roman Reigns making his heartbreaking announcement that he'd been suffering with Leukemia for 11 years and, after beating the disease once and being in remission, it was back and he'd have to relinquish his title and step away from the ring, you'd have thought his two brothers would have been closer than ever.

And that certainly seemed like the case - the pair came out to hug Roman and do their Shield fist bump on the entrance as Reigns bode farewell to WWE for the time being, and Ambrose and Rollins even went on to win an incredible main event and regain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

However, weeks of tension came to a head after the main event when Dean Ambrose hit Seth with a Dirty Deeds then mauled his fellow Hound of Justice.

After throwing The Architect out of the ring, Ambrose would hit Rollins with other Dirty Deeds on the exposed ringside area and leave the arena to audible gasps and incredibly loud jeers.

So, Ambrose finally turned heel.

Or did he?

I'm going to explore why Dean Ambrose was entirely justified in his attack - and why Seth Rollins deserved to be on the receiving end of The Lunatic Fringe's wrath this week on WWE RAW.

#4 Seth turned on Ambrose first

Was Seth forgiven for this?

Well, it's the most obvious reason, so let's get it out of the way. This one takes us all the way back to 2014.

It was one of RAW's most unforgettable moments, so how could Dean Ambrose ever possibly forgive and forget? The Shield imploded when Seth Rollins turns on his brothers back in 2014, so did they ever truly forgive him?

Sure, the trio seemed to have put their differences aside to reunite, but who's to say Dean Ambrose didn't just want to give Rollins a taste of his own medicine for breaking up the Shield and looking out for number one when Rollins initially broke The Shield.

Ambrose, in fact, attacked Seth Rollins in a much similar way to the 2014 ambush. When he least expected it, from behind - but on a much grander scale due to the obvious heartbreak of Reigns' announcement and the elation of winning the Tag Team Championships.

Dean Ambrose definitely wanted to hurt Seth Rollins - but was it just payback for four years ago?

1 / 4 NEXT