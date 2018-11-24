4 Reasons why Seth Rollins as Brock Lesnar's opponent at Wrestlemania 35 would not be a good idea

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 95 // 24 Nov 2018, 05:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dave Meltzer reported that Seth Rollins will be Brock Lesnar's opponent at Wrestlemania 35

It was recently revealed by Dave Meltzer that Seth Rollins is earmarked by WWE to headline Wrestlemania 35 against Brock Lesnar. In so many ways, Seth Rollins seems to be the perfect guy to be given the push.

He has been putting on amazing match after amazing match on Raw. He's been involved in all the top feuds on Raw, and every time he has looked like the man who should be in the match with the top billing.

There's hardly any doubting his ability in the ring or out of it, as he has improved the standing of the Intercontinental Championship as well. But by giving Seth Rollins a match-up against Brock Lesnar, there are many things that would happen as a consequence that maybe shouldn't, which would leave a sour taste in the mouths of the viewers.

1. Roman Reigns' leukemia would still be a big part of the storyline

Let's face it, WWE's handling of the Roman Reigns' Leukemia story is just hard to digest

Dave Meltzer also reported in the same news that the build-up of the match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar would involve Roman Reigns' leukemia in the background.

Admittedly, the constant mention and the way Roman Reigns' Leukemia has been handled by WWE is borderline cringe-worthy now, and the fact that it would get stretched until Wrestlemania is something no fan would be looking forward to.

It's just not something that a storyline should rotate around. At some point of time, WWE needs to understand that they risk putting the fans off big time if they continue these antics. There are already signs that the WWE fans are not really huge fans of the constant mention of Roman Reigns' condition in the feud between Ambrose and Rollins.

1 / 4 NEXT