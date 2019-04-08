4 Reasons Why Seth Rollins became Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins is the new Universal Champion

Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar kicked off WrestleMania 35 after Paul Heyman seemingly teased that Lesnar has somewhere much better to be and the fact that he wasn't going to be main eventing the show meant that he would rather get the match over and done with.

Rollins was up for the fight and made his way to the ring following a fantastic Beast Slayer graphic but was then attacked before he was able to make his way to the ring. The man who slayed Triple H at WrestleMania went on to slay The Beast, in what was the third title change of the night and one of the biggest shocks of the show.

This has opened up more questions than answers since many fans believed that Lesnar would defeat Rollins easily at WrestleMania but obviously, this wasn't the case since he was put away quite quickly by his latest challenger.

#4 Brock Lesnar is heading back to UFC?

Lesnar could be heading back to UFC

Paul Heyman didn't look impressed as he headed out to the ring to reveal that his client wanted to wrestle as soon as possible, which then led to Lesnar throwing Rollins around the arena and then being defeated within a few minutes.

Lesnar wasn't supposed to return to WWE following last year's Crown Jewel, so it's something of a shock that he remained part of the company as long anyway, but Heyman did hint that he needed to be somewhere else and that could be UFC or AEW.

Lesnar has already stated that he would like to make his return to the cage if he was given the chance and that he will listen to offers from All Elite Wrestling, so this could be Lesnar making a decision that he wanted time off and now he can dictate to WWE when he will make his return, if he ever wants to.

