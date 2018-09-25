4 reasons why Seth Rollins will betray the Shield again

Seth Rollins betrayed the SHIELD in 2014

The Shield is one of the most dominant factions in WWE. All the three members of Shield are grand slam champions and have various other accolades. But like any other factions, there will be a time when the Shield also have to break up again.

WWE has been heavily teasing that Dean Ambrose will be the one to turn on his Shield brothers this time. While Roman Reigns is the Universal champion and Seth Rollins is the Intercontinental Champion, Dean Ambrose is not holding any gold.

Plus the mind games from Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman are messing with the Lunatic Fringe.

With that being said, there is a high chance for Seth Rollins to be the guy to betray the Shield again. The architect was also the reason why the Hounds of Justice split back in 2014 as he backstabbed his brothers with a steel chair, thus joining forces with the Authority. Here are a few reasons we think Seth Rollins would break the Shield again.

#4. WWE openly discussed Dean Ambrose's possible heel turn

Aiden English attacked Rusev from out of the blue

Although most of their booking decisions are quite predictable, WWE loves to throw some surprises at the fans. Since WWE has openly discussed Dean Ambrose's possible turn in the latest episode of RAW, the chances of his heel turn have significantly dwindled.

The recent split of Rusev Day is a really good example of this. Week in and week out, WWE teased Rusev to turn heel. He has been continuously disappointed with Aiden English "letting him down".

Many speculated that Rusev would brutally attack Aiden, turning heel in the process. However, to everyone's surprise, "the Shakespeare of Song" attacked "the Bulgarian Brute" after the latter lost to Shinsuke Nakamura after being inadvertently distracted by English.

If this is any indication, Dean Ambrose will not turn on his Shield brothers, at least not for a long while.

