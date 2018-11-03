×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 reasons why Shane McMahon deserved to win, as well as not win the WWE World Cup

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
711   //    03 Nov 2018, 18:26 IST

The most shocking moment of 2018?
The most shocking moment of 2018?

Say whatever you want, but WWE was at its creative best at Crown Jewel, as for the first time in a long while multiple matches did not have a predictable ending. The WWE Creative team needs to be commended on such bold steps. If you look at the entire build to the tournament, nobody on the planet expected Shane McMahon to walk out of Riyadh with the WWE World Cup.

Shane’s participation in the tournament’s final came as an absolute shocker, and to see The Prodigal Son win the World Cup stunned the entire WWE Universe.

Shane O' Mac emerged as the Best Wrestler in the World by winning the World Cup, and nobody can alter that fact now. Here are 2 reasons why Shane deserved to be crowned the Best in the World, and 2 reasons he did not deserve it.

#1 Deserved - He has not won any major title in WWE despite the huge amount of risk he takes

Show me another 48 year old man who can jump from the top of a cell
Show me another 48 year old man who can jump from the top of a cell

Shane McMahon has crossed all limits in taking bumps or performing high-risk maneuvers. As a wrestler, he has only won the European championship once, and the Hardcore title once as well.

If we look at the bumps he has taken throughout his career, he hasn't been rewarded enough. Despite being the son of the chairman and owner of WWE, he has not been booked to win major titles, or have lengthy reigns with the titles he has won.

Shane deserved a crowning moment in his career, and the inaugural WWE World Cup gave the creative team a perfect opportunity to reward Shane with the title of “Best in the World”.

,

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Dolph Ziggler Shane McMahon
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Shane McMahon won WWE World Cup
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: Dolph Ziggler vs Shane McMahon, World...
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: 3 reasons why The Miz should win the...
RELATED STORY
5 things we didn't expect to see at WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 bold reasons why Brock Lesnar shouldn’t win the...
RELATED STORY
3 Questions WWE Needs To Answer After WWE Crown Jewel 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar Became Universal Champion Again
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising Moments From WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
Complete predictions for the WWE World Cup tournament
RELATED STORY
4 Storylines that could emerge after WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us