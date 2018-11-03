4 reasons why Shane McMahon deserved to win, as well as not win the WWE World Cup

The most shocking moment of 2018?

Say whatever you want, but WWE was at its creative best at Crown Jewel, as for the first time in a long while multiple matches did not have a predictable ending. The WWE Creative team needs to be commended on such bold steps. If you look at the entire build to the tournament, nobody on the planet expected Shane McMahon to walk out of Riyadh with the WWE World Cup.

Shane’s participation in the tournament’s final came as an absolute shocker, and to see The Prodigal Son win the World Cup stunned the entire WWE Universe.

Shane O' Mac emerged as the Best Wrestler in the World by winning the World Cup, and nobody can alter that fact now. Here are 2 reasons why Shane deserved to be crowned the Best in the World, and 2 reasons he did not deserve it.

#1 Deserved - He has not won any major title in WWE despite the huge amount of risk he takes

Show me another 48 year old man who can jump from the top of a cell

Shane McMahon has crossed all limits in taking bumps or performing high-risk maneuvers. As a wrestler, he has only won the European championship once, and the Hardcore title once as well.

If we look at the bumps he has taken throughout his career, he hasn't been rewarded enough. Despite being the son of the chairman and owner of WWE, he has not been booked to win major titles, or have lengthy reigns with the titles he has won.

Shane deserved a crowning moment in his career, and the inaugural WWE World Cup gave the creative team a perfect opportunity to reward Shane with the title of “Best in the World”.

