4 Reasons why the Saudi Megaevents will never be as good as WrestleMania

Bigger than WrestleMania, eh?

Throughout the promotion of WWE Super ShowDown, and even on the pre-show panel, the panelists and commentators kept on comparing the show with WrestleMania, even calling it "bigger" than the Show of Shows.

As much as I understand the idea of hyping up the show, this comparison was not required. WWE did a decent job with the set of the show and the pyros to make it feel like a huge deal. Even some of the entrances were truly spectacular and WrestleMania-worthy. But that was not enough to make WWE Super ShowDown feel like WrestleMania.

One thing is for sure, WWE might not stop this comparison after the show on Friday and we'll see the same trend being adopted to promote the future Saudi PPVs as well. But is this comparison even valid? Will these Saudi megaevents ever compete with WrestleMania?

In this article, let's take a look at the 4 reasons why they will never be as good as the Show of Shows. Sound off in the comments section with your opinions on this article.

#4 Random matches without proper storylines

Did this match-up make any sense?

While it's no doubt that these events in Saudi Arabia give us some massive dream matches and returns of the legends that we never imagined happening, but the pro wrestling business is way more than just an in-ring match.

Most of the mega matches booked for the show are randomly brought together rather than having a proper storyline leading to them. For instance, the first ever one-on-one clash between The Undertaker vs Goldberg was booked without any backstory.

The two legends did a good job of hyping up the match during their appearance on RAW and SmackDown, but there was a lot more that could have been told through this clash. Them having two of the most iconic streaks in pro-wrestling was not used in the build-up for some reason. Other than that, matches like Triple H vs Randy Orton also have no logic behind them.

WrestleMania is iconic because of the things that lead to it and not only because of the event itself. This year we saw huge storylines like the First ever WrestleMania women's Main event, Seth Rollins finally slaying the Beast, Kofi Kingston realizing his dream, and many more at WrestleMania.

It was these buildups, these rivalries that connected the fans to the superstars in the ring and kept them invested to watch the match.

