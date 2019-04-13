4 Reasons why the WWE may plan Kofi Kingston vs Seth Rollins once more in the near future

WWE Champion went toe-to-toe with the Universal Champion this past week on Raw

The Raw after WrestleMania lived up to the hype as we got a lot on our plate to talk about. From The Undertaker's return to Becky's heroic acknowledgment, the show gave the fans worldwide something to cheer about.WrestleMania 35 was praised for its match card and the quality of matches turned out to be quite remarkable. What gave the fans a real moment of glee were the match results.

Coronation after coronation, WWE did deliver big time at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. One highly anticipated clash of the evening was between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar as the Beast Slayer looked to dethrone the beast and become the new Universal Champion. The match had its share of surprises which in turn led to Rollins pinning the beast, thus becoming the Universal Champion of the world.

As a matter of fact, the Universal Championship wasn't the only world title on the line as moments later, Kofi Kingston battled Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

The whole arena was chanting for Kofi and the New Day superstar lived up to the hype as he became the WWE Champion for the very first time in his career by pinning Daniel Bryan right in the centre of the ring.

Now let's bring our attention to the Raw after Mania where the highlight was Kofi Kingston challenging Seth Rollins in a winner take all match to which the Architect obliged gracefully.

The two were in the ring grinding as the WWE Universe anxiously saw the match as to witness the man who would walk out with both the world titles. Unfortunately, the Bar - Sheamus and Cesaro intervened and hence the match was stopped right there without any result.

Kofi and Seth did unite to beat the Bar but the two might be at loggerheads soon. Here we list down 4 reasons why WWE may plan Kofi vs Seth once more in the near future:

#4 To highlight Seth's in-ring prowess

Seth Rollins is one of the most talented superstars on the Roster

It's no secret that Seth Rollins has been one of the top stars ever since he broke up with his Shield brothers and the company recognizes him as a big-time player who will achieve heights with this massive organization.

Rollins is one of the top attractions of WWE courtesy of his all-rround abilities. One thing which has truly helped Seth get so far is his ability to put on great matches in the ring. Often considered amongst the best in-ring performers, Rollins is someone who has it in him to deliver appreciable performances on a regular basis.

With that being said, Rollins' victory over Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 was nothing short of spectacular but sadly, the match wasn't!

It's been quite some time that we saw Rollins indulge in a massively intriguing match, something which he is well capable of.

A match with someone as talented as Kofi Kingston will surely highlight Seth Rollins' in-ring prowess- something we all are a fan of!

