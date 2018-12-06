4 reasons why TLC could be one of the best WWE pay-per-views of the year

This show has potential.

WWE has one pay-per-view left in this whirlwind calendar year, a pay-per-view that most certainly promises drama, WWE TLC. For almost a decade, WWE has brought to us a night which features a barrage of weapon-based matches. As the name suggests, WWE has booked variations of matches involving tables, ladders, chairs or all of them. So with all these different stipulations, it is obvious that there would be high a level of drama and carnage at such an event.

This year could possibly be one of the best TLC pay-per-views that the company has put on, with a somewhat mixed build. Smackdown has been at it's entertaining best, with all three divisions spitting fire. Every match on the card from the Blue brand is really exciting. While Raw has arguably been at it's worst recently, some of the matches carry a certain amount of potential. After all, it has been proved that great action does not require a great build. See WrestleMania 31 for instance.

This will be the 15th and final WWE main roster show in 2018. This year has seen some good shows, particularly the Big Five events and another few. The Evolution pay-per-view also stands out. However, there have been some disastrous outings for the roster as a whole, with shows like Backlash and especially Crown Jewel. TLC has a chance of putting itself in the upper echelon of shows this year and here are four reasons why.

#4 Likely stipulation additions

Currently, there are nine matches scheduled for the show. But only two of them have received stipulations so far. The TLC pay-per-view is known for its variety in stipulation matches. We have seen tables matches, ladder matches, chairs matches, TLC matches and even a Stairs Match on this show in the past.

While last year only saw one single TLC match on the card, there is a diverse field of matches from rivalries that could use the extra fire to it. These objects have also been incorporated into their stories as well.

Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio has not been announced yet, with the masked man currently being off TV after a couple of vicious attacks with a steel chair by the dastardly Viper. If he returns on the coming episode of Smackdown, a Chairs Match will likely be booked for TLC.

Also, we saw the use of a table in the opening segment of Raw involving Ronda Rousey, Natalya, the Riott Squad, Tamina and Nia Jax. This could be used to add the Tables stipulation to the Raw Women's Championship match.

