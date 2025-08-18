4 Reasons Why Triple H MUST Bring Back 6-Time WWE World Champion after 7 Years

Rumors are floating about a six-time WWE World Champion making a return to the Stamford-based promotion once his contract with AEW expires this December. The star in question, Chris Jericho, was one of the first wrestlers to sign with Tony Khan's company in 2019 and played a vital role in its success over the years. However, he has been absent from television since April 2025. Chris Jericho's last in-ring appearance in WWE was at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event, where he entered the 50-man Royal Rumble match as the final participant. Amid his absence from AEW television, the former World Champion has recently hinted on social media about his intentions of returning to the Stamford-based promotion after seven years.While Jericho's comeback to WWE is being heavily anticipated among fans, this listicle explores four reasons why Triple H must bring back the six-time World Champion.#4. To Put Over the Young Stars on the Main RosterChris Jericho was one of the top superstars in the roster during his tenure in WWE and has also achieved the same feat in AEW. The 54-year-old has enjoyed a successful wrestling career with numerous accolades across multiple promotions. It is a fact that Chris Jericho knows how to connect effectively with the audience and is also known for his in-ring prowess. Hence, he would be a great help in bringing out the talents of the young stars on the main roster and possibly help them become great superstars if he returns to WWE. Given this reason, Triple H should bring back the veteran to the Stamford-based promotion and enable him to help and put over the youngsters on the main roster.#3. Could Have Him Lead a Faction Similar to The Inner CircleChris Jerico joined forces with Jake Hager, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Santana during the first episode of AEW Dynamite to form a formidable faction called The Inner Circle. The stable became one of the highlights of the promotion during its early years, especially since Jericho was the reigning AEW World Champion. Combined with Y2J's star power, all the other members received significant pushes due to their association with the group.Given this situation, Triple-H bringing back the veteran to WWE and having him lead a faction similar to The Inner Circle upon his return could be a great decision. Arguably, it may also help elevate young superstars in the Stamford-based promotion, just like it did for Guevara, Ortiz, and Santana in AEW.#2. Have Him Sign With WWE and Then Work Primarily in AAAAfter acquiring Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (commonly referred to as simply AAA), the Stamford-based promotion has been booking some of its top superstars to work in the Mexican promotion. Similarly, several wrestlers from AAA have also made appearances on WWE programming.This is proven by Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown accepting Los Garza's open challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Championship on the August 1 episode of SmackDown, and The Judgment Day making their AAA debut last weekend at Triplemania XXXIII.While many viewers believe that AAA needs more appearances from prominent WWE Superstars, having a legend like Chris Jericho working in the promotion would be the best decision to get more eyes on the company.#1. To Book Him As a Mid-card Heel, Similar to The MizThe Miz has been a mid-card heel for most of his career in the Stamford-based promotion despite being a 2-time WWE Champion and defeating John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania XXVII.The Miz's best work came as a despicable heel, and he made many babyfaces look like stars while feuding with them. Just like The A-Lister, Chris Jericho also has a reputation for being an entertaining bad guy on television, and having him return to the Stamford-based promotion in a similar role to feud with many young talents could be a great way to bring them into the limelight. Hence, Triple H should bring him back to the company.