4 reasons why Trish Stratus has come back for another run in WWE

The Two Queens

And so there we have it: Trish Stratus has been officially booked to face Charlotte Flair in the second biggest PPV that WWE has to offer. While rumors had predicted this match to take place, it was made official on SmackDown Live in the last episode.

The show itself was a solid one as quite a lot happened. Ali beat Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match, Sami Zayn challenged Aleister Black to a match at SummerSlam while Roman Reigns was all set to announce his opponent at SummerSlam but was ambushed by an unknown Superstar – ending the show in a cliffhanger.

Amid all of this, Charlotte Flair challenged the legendary Stratus to a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer and the latter accepted it gladly. As a result, we are set to witness two of the greatest athletes from the past and the present face each other in Toronto.

Stratus hasn’t been an active Superstar since 2007 and has only made appearances here and there after that. So why is she coming back? Here are 4 possible reasons…

#4 SummerSlam at her hometown

Toronto's daughter

This is the most obvious reason. Trish Stratus hails from Toronto and incidentally, this year’s SummerSlam takes place just there. The Canadian will be at her hometown facing one of the biggest names in WWE right now – and that is sure to grab more eyeballs than if someone else had been in place of her.

In fact, Natalya, too, is set to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title, giving the home crowd a lot to cheer for because, after all, national pride is at stake here.

Whether Stratus will win her match is a different issue altogether but the fans will surely cherish the chance to witness their legendary daughter in action another time.

