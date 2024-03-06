4 reasons why William Regal should manage his son on WWE NXT 

William Regal is a legend in both WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. Regal first broke into the wrestling business 41 years ago, dating back to 1983. He maintained a regular in-ring career for the next 30 years before hanging up his boots in 2013.

In the time since then, Regal has earned a name for himself by being one of the best on-screen authority figures in wrestling history. The former Intercontinental Champion also has a keen eye for talent. He has played a hand in recruiting some of the best performers in the world. Unfortunately, both of these things ended when the former WWE CEO Vince McMahon released him.

Thankfully, he has been re-hired under the Triple H regime and has even appeared on NXT twice this year. His most recent appearance was on last night's episode of NXT, where he interrupted The No Quarter Catch Crew. This was notable as Charlie Dempsey, a member of the group, is Regal's son.

The two had an interesting verbal exchange. It isn't clear if The Gentleman Villain will be back as a regular on-screen character or not. Still, many are calling for the brawler from Blackpool to manage his son moving forward. There are a number of reasons why this is a good idea. In this article, we will outline some of those reasons.

Below are four reasons why William Regal should manage his son, Charlie Dempsey, on WWE NXT.

#4. William Regal can help elevate Charlie Dempsey on-screen

Charlie Dempsey and Dante Chen of NXT.

Charlie Dempsey is one of WWE's most underrated performers. He first started his wrestling career back in 2018. Just a few years in, the world shut down with a global pandemic. Still, he signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment and made his debut on NXT UK in 2021.

Dempsey eventually made his way to the United States on the WWE NXT brand. While his rise has been slow, things have been going his way lately. He is the Heritage Cup holder and a key member of The No Quarter Catch Crew.

If William Regal were to manage his son moving forward, it could further elevate him. Dempsey would be on TV every week and would be a name fans pay more attention to. Regal's guidance could also lead Dempsey to challenge for some gold on WWE's third brand.

#3. The legend is loved by fans

William Regal is a legend in the industry. He was well known for his work in England and in Europe before signing with World Championship Wrestling, where he was a regular on WCW Nitro and even won multiple titles.

Regal would go on to have even more success in WWE. He won 13 titles throughout his time in the promotion, and fans adore him for the memories and moments he has given them. As a result of the legend's legacy, the WWE Universe wants to see him more regularly.

Additionally, The No Quarter Catch Crew has seemingly been going down the babyface route. While it isn't yet clear if the alignment change is permanent or not, they battled Noam Dar's Meta-Four, a heel group on the brand. If they are indeed looking to be babyfaces, Regal will help the cause, thanks to how much fans love him.

#2. The Gentleman Villain could pass on his knowledge to multiple stars

The No Quarter Catch Crew is one of the key factions on WWE NXT, but the group has only recently started to find their footing. The leader and veteran of the faction is former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

Gulak has recruited Damon Kemp, Myles Borne, and Charlie Dempsey himself to be part of the group. While Drew certainly has a lot of knowledge to pass on, he has mostly been used as a lower-card performer throughout his time on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

William Regal managing Dempsey would likely mean that he'd also represent the entire faction. He could lend his credibility to the group, which would make all four men bigger stars. More importantly, he could also pass on his knowledge to the green Kemp, Borne, and Dempsey to help them develop as performers.

#1. Regal's addition could lead to some interesting storytelling in WWE

Shawn Michaels at NXT Deadline.

The final and perhaps best reason why WWE should have William Regal manage Charlie Dempsey on NXT television comes down to the key thing the company offers in 2024: storytelling. WWE, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H put storytelling above everything, and this fits with the theme.

What could happen if Regal manages his son? Could they leave No Quarter Catch Crew? Could Regal turn the group around and make them all champions? Could there be inner turmoil? Could Charlie and the group eventually turn on William?

There are numerous intriguing possibilities, and those questions are just scratching the surface. There is so much potential, both short-term and long-term, in having Regal manage Dempsey. Shawn Michaels could soon make it a reality.

