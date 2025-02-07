4 Reasons why WWE should bring back Randy Orton on SmackDown this week

The Viper Randy Orton has not been on WWE TV since Kevin Owens' brutal attack on the legend a few months ago on SmackDown. The Prizefighter took Orton out with a Piledriver, leading to the latter being stretchered out of the arena.

While there was a lot of anticipation among fans that The Viper would return at Royal Rumble to help Cody Rhodes retain his Undisputed WWE Championship, things didn't play out that way. However, WWE now needs to bring the former World Champion back on TV, as soon as this week's SmackDown.

Let's check out four reasons for the same:

#4 Cody Rhodes needs a new challenger

The American Nightmare has been defending his Undisputed WWE Championship around the world. His latest defense came at Royal Rumble when he defeated Kevin Owens in a brutal Ladder Match, this being the third recent encounter between the two former friends for the title.

Trending

Owens has now turned his attention to Sami Zayn and attacked the star this week on RAW. With the Prizefighter moving out of the title picture, Cody Rhodes needs a new challenger until WrestleMania 41. Randy Orton returning to begin his dream feud with the American Nightmare could add a lot of attraction to the company ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3 WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon

Expand Tweet

The Road to WrestleMania already kicked off with the Royal Rumble premium live event, and WWE has already started preparing for Elimination Chamber. Numerous storylines are being shaped for The Show of Shows, and the superstars have also started preparing for the annual spectacle.

Randy Orton will undoubtedly have a marquee match at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, to build it in the best way possible, the Stamford-based company needs to bring back the Apex Predator, who could further choose his opponent for WrestleMania 41 and build a feud with the star.

#2 SmackDown needs star power if Cody Rhodes is out injured

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes survived a brutal Ladder Match against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship. Following the bout, it was announced that The American Nightmare had suffered multiple injuries during his battle with The Prizefighter, and he would address them this week on the blue brand.

While the intensity of the injuries is yet unknown, if Cody Rhodes announces some time off WWE TV to recover, the blue brand might end up losing its biggest star. This could make it necessary for Randy Orton to return, and keep the fans engaged with top-tier storylines and matches while the face of the Stamford-based company recuperates.

This could further build a rivalry between Orton and Rhodes with the latter turning heel to claim that The Viper didn't wait a week before replacing him on SmackDown.

#1 Randy Orton could control the damage Kevin Owens is causing in WWE

Kevin Owens has been on a whole different level since Bad Blood 2024. The former Universal Champion has taken out Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes and recently delivered a Package Piledriver to his former friend Sami Zayn on RAW.

While Owens has been causing carnage on every show he appears, Randy Orton could return and slow down The Prizefighter's momentum. The Viper will undoubtedly want revenge for the Piledriver Owens delivered on SmackDown a few months ago. A return this week to have a feud with Owens could be a great storyline for Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback