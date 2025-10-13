4 Reasons why WWE once again didn't put the Intercontinental Title on Penta

The first match on tonight's post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW was the Intercontinental Championship bout between Dominik Mysterio and Penta. Mysterio once again proved why he is known as "Dirty" Dom by using underhanded tactics to defeat Penta.

Though the bout was a back-and-forth affair, its climax saw Dominik using a hammer to take out Cero Miedo while the referee was distracted. He hit a 619 on his opponent, followed by a Frog Splash, to retain his title once again. This wasn't the first time the creative team didn't book the former AEW star to win the workhorse championship.

In this article, we will examine four potential reasons why the Stamford-based promotion did not put the IC Title on Penta again.

#4. "Dirty" Dom has gained a lot of momentum

Throughout the title bout, fans in the RAC Arena in Perth were chanting Dominik Mysterio's name loudly. Despite being a heel, The Judgment Day member has been getting massive support from fans worldwide for a while.

"Dirty" Dom is currently on a stellar run as a top heel. Hence, the company seemingly didn't want him to lose the Intercontinental Championship and subsequently his momentum.

#3. Saving the title change for a bigger stage?

The 28-year-old has been champion for almost 175 days as of this writing. That said, the Triple H-led creative team could be saving a potential title change for a bigger stage.

"Dirty" Dom dropping his title on a regular edition of Monday Night RAW could kill the potential for a viral moment at a major premium live event.

#2. Dominik is a double champion

The King of Luchadors won the AAA Mega Title last month at Worlds Collide, beating El Hijo del Vikingo in a singles bout. He created history by becoming the first person to hold the AAA championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship simultaneously.

Given his rising popularity, the Stamford-based promotion might have booked him to defeat Penta. Cero Miedo is relatively new to the company. Meanwhile, "Dirty" Dom has been a staple on RAW for years.

#1. Rumored match against a WWE icon

There have been rumors that John Cena will potentially face The King of Luchadors at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Cena could challenge The Judgment Day member for the Intercontinental Championship, as it is the only title The Cenation Leader needs to win to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

If Dominik had dropped his WWE title to Penta, the rumored showdown against John would have been ruined. Given his history with the Mysterio family, Cena needs to face "Dirty" Dom once before retiring.

