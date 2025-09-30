4 Reasons why WWE didn’t put the Intercontinental Title on Rusev

Despite a great attempt, Rusev failed to become the new Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW. The Bulgarian Brute locked horns against Dominik Mysterio in a title bout, but Dirty Dom managed to survive and retained his title.In this article, we will be looking at four reasons why WWE didn't put the IC Title on Rusev on Monday Night RAW.#4. Rusev didn't have enough momentumOne of the reasons behind Rusev's loss could be his lack of momentum on the red brand. Since making his return to the Stamford-based promotion, the former United States Champion hasn't achieved any major accomplishment. He competed in a feud against Sheamus, and things ended with his victory.His lack of momentum could be a major reason for failing to become the champion. On the other hand, Dom has recently won the AAA Mega Championship, becoming a double titleholder.#3. Dominik Mysterio wasn't gonna lose the title in the second match of the showDominik Mysterio has defeated some prominent names since becoming the IC Champion. He recently emerged victorious against AJ Styles in multiple bouts, and it's unlikely that he would suffer a title loss in the second match of Monday Night RAW.If this match had main-evented the show, it is more likely that Dom Dom would have suffered the loss and Rusev would have become the new IC Champion.#2. To save Dominik Mysterio vs John CenaWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKJohn Cena vs IC Champion Dominik Mysterio has reportedly been discussed for one of Cena’s final few appearances. (via @BodyslamNet)John Cena has achieved almost everything throughout his WWE career. However, the 17-time World Champion is yet to become a Grand Slam Champion, as he has never won the IC Title in World Wrestling Entertainment.Recent reports suggest that a match between Cena and Dominik may take place in WWE before the conclusion of the Franchise Player's farewell tour. Therefore, this could be the reason why the Judgment Day member did not suffer a loss on the red brand, as the company may have plans to book Dom vs. Cena in an IC Title feud soon.#1. Finn Balor is likely to cost or dethrone Dominik Mysterio in WWEFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKFinn Balor just turned his back on Dominik Mysterio 💔 #WWERawOver the past few months, we have seen considerable heat between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. Despite this, they are still members of the Judgment Day faction.Therefore, it's likely that WWE may have plans for a feud between Balor and Dominik in the near future for the IC Title, which could be a contributing factor to Rusev's loss on the red brand.It won't be a surprise if Triple H books Finn Balor as the new Champion or the primary reason behind the title loss of Dominik in the near future.