4 Reasons why WWE should finally break up the Street Profits

WWE has dropped several teases over the past few months about breaking up the Street Profits. Everything is wonderful when piling up wins and championships.

Once a star or duo loses a title, though, it's how they react after it that sets them up going forward. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have always talked tough and acted confident while holding the WWE Tag Team Titles.

The Wyatt Sicks changed their attitudes after they took the belts from the fan-favorite duo. Bo Dallas even questioned whether they were truly family before their title match at Clash in Paris.

Since there have been several teases already, it's finally time for WWE to break up the Street Profits for the next four reasons.

#4. A repetitive story of winning and losing titles

Including a run with NXT gold, the Street Profits are four-time tag team champions. They hadn't won gold in over four years, which is why winning the titles in 2025 was a big deal for Ford and Dawkins.

The chase to become champions is always more emotional, but when a star or team wins multiple championships in their career, it becomes less emotional with each subsequent victory.

That's why most of Charlotte Flair's title victories and reigns have been forgettable. The most basic and boring angle to book after losing the titles is trying to regain them, which has already happened. The Profits need a big change. Breaking them up will set them on different paths.

#3. WWE has booked Montez Ford as a singles star before

For most of their tenure, it was evident that Montez Ford was the standout star of the Street Profits. He had potential for a singles run, which happened when he was part of the Elimination Chamber match for Austin Theory's US title in 2023.

Bookers didn't want to have Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Title in that manner, so they booked the mid-card title instead. Ford also competed in a Money in the Bank qualifier in the same year.

There is already a sample size, so it wouldn't be coming out of left field. He's also better on the mic than Dawkins.

#2. They've been a team for over nine years

The Street Profits have been teaming together since their debut on NXT in 2016. That's nearly a decade as a duo in WWE. Most teams break up after a few years to try different things, but that hasn't been the case for Ford and Dawkins.

The New Day is an exception, as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been a duo since 2014. They teased breaking up last year, but instead turned on the injured Big E.

The Usos even went their separate ways after The Bloodline saga ended, even though it seems they're reuniting on RAW.

There's no denying that Ford and Dawkins are a great team. Sometimes, alliances run their course, and more can be gained from disbanding.

#1. The SmackDown tag division is already stacked

If SmackDown's tag team division was in shambles, then breaking up the Street Profits would be a terrible move. As it stands, however, the blue brand arguably has the best tag division in pro wrestling.

Along with Ford and Dawkins, SmackDown boasts DIY, The Wyatt Sicks, The Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, MFTs, and Los Garza. Even Rey Fenix and Andrade had a shot at the tag titles.

If the division ultimately needed Ford and Dawkins to anchor it, then WWE could keep them together. However, breaking them up is easier if the foundation is strong, with several former champions who can represent the division going forward.

