4 Reasons why WWE moved Zelina Vega to SmackDown

Zelina Vega is presently part of the LWO faction on WWE RAW. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was also at ringside during this week’s match between Rey Mysterio and Xavier Woods. In the match, the Master of the 619 won, defeating Woods in a single bout.

However, after the match, Michael Cole made a significant statement, assuring that Zelina Vega is now moving to SmackDown. In this article, we will discuss four reasons why WWE decided to move Vega to the blue brand.

#4. To explore more opportunities on WWE SmackDown

One potential explanation behind this move could be to provide Zelina Vega with more prospects on SmackDown. She was part of the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, where she failed to qualify for the first round after being defeated by Lyra Valkyria.

There are no indications that Zelina will get a shot at the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Considering these factors, moving her to Friday nights may be a strategic decision to explore fresh opportunities and give her character new directions on SmackDown.

#3. For a potential reunion with Andrade

Andrade and Zelina Vega share a rich history. The two stars were closely associated in the past. They worked together during their time in NXT, forming a successful partnership. WWE might be planning a reunion between Andrade and Zelina, which could explain why Triple H decided to move the former Women’s Tag Team Champion to Friday nights.

Andrade is part of SmackDown, making Vega’s shift to the blue brand a logical move for a potential reunion with the 35-year-old star.

#2. The LWO faction was holding back Zelina Vega

As a member of the LWO faction, Zelina Vega appears to be more involved in group activities than focusing on her singles career. This suggests that being part of the LWO may have limited her opportunities.

Therefore, the rationale behind moving her to SmackDown could be to separate her from Rey Mysterio’s faction and allow her to establish herself as a singles star.

#1. A return with Malakai Black

The status of Malakai Black with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain, as reports suggest he might be finished with Tony Khan's promotion. This has fueled speculation that Black could return to WWE under Triple H’s regime.

If this scenario becomes a reality, fans might witness Zelina Vega appearing on SmackDown alongside Malakai Black’s potential return. Adding to the intrigue, Vega and Black are a real-life couple, making this scenario even more compelling.

