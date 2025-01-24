Could Malakai Black appear at 2025 WWE Royal Rumble? Report on AEW exit

Former WWE star Malakai Black's future continues to be a hot topic of discussion as the end of his AEW run seemingly draws closer. An update has now emerged regarding the star's future ahead of this year's Royal Rumble.

The fate of The House of Black has been up in the air since the start of 2025, after Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart were advised by multiple peers to move on as a group without a leader on All Elite programming. This followed on the heels of rumors of Malakai Black supposedly being out of the Jacksonville-based company later this year, with conjecture suggesting that he may return to WWE as a potential top singles act afterward.

Trending

A vignette featuring the remaining members of The House of Black was aired this week on Dynamite. In it, they declared their mission statement moving forward and hinted at a rebrand for the coalition. The video package all but confirmed the former NXT Champion's AEW departure, and now another update has emerged on the subject.

The latest report from PWInsider claimed that Malakai Black is done with AEW, according to sources within the promotion, with no discussions supposedly taking place regarding a final TV appearance. The update also noted that The Dutch Destroyer will likely not be able to appear at the 2025 Royal Rumble, but he may be available for a prospective WWE comeback at some point in February or March.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Fans are keen to learn how Black would be handled under Triple H's creative regime.

Former WWE champion Buddy Matthews tweets about AEW future

Malakai Black may not be featured on AEW television again, and his stablemates are seemingly poised to break out on their own as a group. Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart vowed to worship no leaders and masters, voicing their allegiance to "just violence" on this week's episode of Dynamite.

After the show, Matthews took to X/Twitter to echo Brody's words from their promo package. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion wrote:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if The Hounds of Hell are waiting to be unleashed in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback