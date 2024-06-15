4 reasons why the WWE Tag Team Champions are not defending their titles at Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is airing later today. The big show will be taking place live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and it will be in front of what will surely be an excited and loud crowd.

There have been five matches announced for the Clash at the Castle Scotland Premium Live Event. Notably, all five bouts involve a championship of some kind. This includes three world title matches, a tag team title bout, and an Intercontinental Championship defense.

Interestingly, A-Town Down Under are not defending their tag team gold at the show. The duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have an ongoing rivalry with DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, but the teams aren't clashing at the Premium Live Event.

Some fans are wondering why the belts aren't being defended at the show. This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations as to why Triple H and company officials left the champions off of the card.

Below are four reasons why the WWE Tag Team Champions are not defending their titles at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Clash at the Castle Scotland already has five matches

As noted, WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland has five matches. Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will fight in an I Quit Match, plus Damian Priest will defend his title against Drew McIntyre. Additionally, Bayley will go one-on-one against Piper Niven.

Those bouts are joined by Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable and a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match. The card features a lot of stars and matches that should get plenty of time.

That is likely a contributing factor to the WWE Tag Team Championship bout not making the final card. The Game seemingly doesn't want to make these Premium Live Events go too long, nor does he want to short-change matches booked. A five-match card is becoming the standard and this tag bout just didn't fit.

#3. WWE might be giving the story more time to play out

The story of DIY and A-Town Down Under is already a fascinating one. In many ways, the two teams are complete opposites. Ciampa is gruff and hard-hitting and Johnny Gargano is a mat wizard. While both love to talk, their in-ring work often does the talking for them.

A-Town Down Under is clearly the opposite, as Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are loudmouths and extremely braggy. Former WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano knows this all too well, as he's a former stablemate of Theory's and rival of Waller.

There's a fair bit of history to this story, but there's also a lot more ground to cover. As a result, Triple H and WWE officials probably want to give the angle more time to flesh out before rushing to a big-time match. If the wrestlers tell their story, fans will be more interested in it.

#2. DIY's win might be saved for SummerSlam

WWE's biggest show of the summer is rapidly approaching. That show, of course, is SummerSlam. SummerSlam will be held live from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance.

There are several WWE stars either from Cleveland or from Ohio, but one of the most notable is Johnny Gargano. Not only is Johnny Wrestling from Ohio, but much of his independent career saw him in the region.

That could be the reason why A-Town Down Under vs. DIY isn't taking place at Clash at the Castle. Knowing Johnny is returning home, Triple H and company officials may be waiting to put the title match on in Gargano's hometown. A title change there would be an epic moment for DIY.

#1. Triple H needs to have stories building for future shows

While WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is the next Premium Live Event, there are several big shows to look forward to in the coming two months or so. This follows a rush of programs in the months of April and May.

A two-night WrestleMania, Backlash France, and the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring have all already taken place. Following Clash at the Castle Scotland, WWE will hold Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and Bash in Berlin before September.

With so many Premium Live Events in such a short period, Triple H can't book from PLE to PLE or you'll only have feuds with a few weeks of build each. Instead, The Game is rightfully booking matches months in advance and delaying them from being on big shows so they can help fill out a future card.

DIY vs. A-Town Down Under will be on a big card in the future, but when it does, there will be adequate build and it will make the show better.