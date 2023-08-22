4 reasons why WWE tag team needs to reunite after nearly 2 years on RAW

WWE has performed exceptionally well in various areas since Triple H assumed creative control of the main roster in July 2022. Business is booming, and to many fans, the product's quality is at an all-time high.

There are debates over how much creative control Vince McMahon has had since he came out of retirement earlier this year. While many stars have excelled under the new regime, some have suffered from inconsistent booking. One star who hasn't received a significant push upon his return last August is Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Wrestling hasn't even been showcased on television for months. That may change soon, however. Tommaso Ciampa has hinted at Gargano's potential return on social media and RAW. The angle is expected to lead to the reunion of the popular WWE tag team, DIY.

Gargano and Ciampa's reunion as a tandem after two years could benefit both stars as they are currently directionless on the red brand. Their last match together came on November 23, 2021. This article will outline a few reasons why the Triple H-led creative team needs to book The Blackheart and his long-time ally as tag team partners.

#4 Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa need to gain momentum

Tommaso Ciampa and Kevin Patrick

One of the biggest reasons that WWE needs to book a DIY reunion is for both men's individual careers.

Tommaso Ciampa has built some momentum since returning recently, but he isn't in title contention. Meanwhile, Johnny Wrestling hasn't been a part of a significant angle since returning to the company a year ago. Between lackluster booking and some nagging injuries, Gargano hasn't been doing much.

Johnny Wrestling and Ciampa have mostly missed each other on TV. When Gargano returned to WWE, Ciampa had to take a break from in-ring action to recover from his injury. Upon The Blackheart's comeback, Gargano has been absent. With both healthy and available, a DIY reunion is a viable creative direction for both stars.

#3 The two have a long and storied history together in WWE

WWE NXT fans are all too familiar with just how good Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are as performers. They also know their history, but more casual viewers who have just seen the two on RAW and SmackDown may be missing some context on their past. The former DIY members have a long history together.

The duo first joined WWE under unique contracts that weren't even full-time. They eventually earned their place in the company, won tag team gold, and even headlined NXT TakeOver events as opponents when they were feuding.

There aren't many tag teams in the company with as much history and lore behind them as DIY. Allowing them to team up makes a lot of sense for that reason alone. Why not capitalize on the past the two stars have together?

#2 The tag team division needs more top teams

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the reigning WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. They won the gold at WrestleMania 39 and have been carrying two sets of belts, including the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Due to there being just one pair of champions floating between both main roster WWE brands, many tag teams are on the back burner. This has hurt the tag team division a bit, but DIY could help to revive it.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could be a top-level tag team, having major feuds with other duos on RAW. Be it Imperium, Alpha Academy, New Day, Indus Sher, The Viking Raiders, or The Judgment Day, DIY could make any tandem feel more important. Thanks to their incredible skills, the duo would also help make them look better in the ring.

#1 Fans want to see them reunite

The most important element of professional wrestling and WWE as a whole is the audience. Without viewers, there is no RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. The shows suffered when the crowd was absent from the arenas during the pandemic. As a result, the Stamford-based company always has to find the delicate balance between giving fans what they want and keeping them hooked.

Sometimes it takes time to fit things into the plans or reap the full benefit of a storyline. But in the end, the company needs to do what's best for the viewers.

The audience absolutely wants to see DIY reunite. Fans all over social media are pleading for it. Even YouTube comments reflect the WWE Universe's desire to see the pair reunite. Triple H should make it happen for that reason alone.

