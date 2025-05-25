4 Reasons why WWE isn't uniting The Wyatt Sicks with Alexa Bliss

WWE Friday Night SmackDown last night was headlined by a tag team match with gold on the line. The reigning champions, The Street Profits, put their coveted belts up against relative newcomers Fraxiom.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer were taking Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to the absolute limit, but things went awry. The lights went out and suddenly The Wyatt Sicks were back. They proceeded to destroy everybody while on an absolute warpath.

It's great to see Wyatt Sicks finally back, but there is one odd aspect about their return. After months of rumors speculating that the stable would be working with Alexa Bliss, a union did not take place.

Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment are seemingly not uniting Alexa and The Wyatt Sicks. This article will examine a handful of reasons why plans have seemingly changed, and there has been a pivot.

#4. Alexa Bliss has a storyline with Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE television several weeks ago after being away since Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Fans were excited to see Alexa, but intrigued by a new storyline she's currently involved in.

The Goddess has been attempting to befriend Charlotte Flair. It isn't clear why Alexa wants to unite with Flair, outside of feeling pity for Charlotte being alone in WWE, but fans want to see what happens next as the angle progresses.

With fan intrigue already relatively high for this angle with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, WWE might not want to mess it up. Instead of uniting Alexa with The Wyatt Sicks, they may have decided that the best approach is to have Alexa continue a storyline that has already captured the imagination of fans.

#3. A six-person faction may be seen as too big

The Wyatt Sicks is a five-person stable. Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, leads the WWE faction. He is joined by former champions Nikki Cross and Erick Rowan, plus the talented and spooky Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.

Notably, most factions in WWE stay between three and five people. Legado Del Fantasma has three members. The Latino World Order currently has four members. Paul Heyman's new group has three members. The Judgment Day is one of the only exceptions, and even that frequently has a member missing, keeping it at just five stars.

Alexa Bliss might not be uniting with The Wyatt Sicks simply because Triple H and company officials could believe the group would be too big. If a stable gets too large, nobody in the faction feels special. It makes sense not to grow them too much.

#2. Triple H may want to build to it slowly

It is easy to see The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss doing their own thing now and assume that they will never be united. That might not necessarily be the case, however. WWE could still want to unite them.

Triple H might not want to do it yet. The Game is notorious for being a slow booker. He likes to take his time and build up to major moments. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reuniting is an example of this. Even The O.G. Bloodline is an example of how The Game operates.

Despite how it seems, they could still unite. It just might not happen for months, or even longer than that. Triple H likely believes that the longer he waits, the bigger the pop will be once they link up on television.

#1. WWE may feel Alexa Bliss is already a big enough star on her own

Alexa Bliss made two returns this year. The first was at the 2025 Royal Rumble event. She was a surprise in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and the crowd absolutely went wild. The pop for her was massive, eclipsing everybody else in the match, including Nikki Bella, who also returned.

She then returned to SmackDown a few weeks ago after being away since March. Bliss teamed up with Zelina Vega to defeat The Green Regime. Once again, Alexa got a huge pop.

Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment surely recognize how unbelievably over Alexa is. They might believe that she is so popular that there is no need to align Bliss with The Wyatt Sicks. Alexa is a big enough star on her own.

