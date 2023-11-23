4 reasons why Zoey Stark should dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

This Saturday at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark.

While many may believe that the outcome of this contest is a foregone conclusion, with Rhea adding another name to her list of victims, Zoey actually poses a real threat, according to many.

Join us as we take a look at four reasons why Zoey Stark should take the gold off of Rhea Ripley this Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago.

#4. The time has come for Rhea Ripley to drop the belt

At WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley captured the SmackDown Women's title from Charlotte Flair. She was later drafted to RAW, where the belt was rebranded as the Women's World Championship.

During her 234-day reign, the Australian star has defeated top names such as Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Dana Brooke.

However, her reign has now surpassed all the previous WWE SmackDown Women's Champions of the past. Therefore, it may be time for a change with Zoey Stark winning in Chicago.

During a recent interview with the Comic Book Nation, Zoey praised Ripley's title reign as well as stated why she will win at Survivor Series: WarGames.

"Yeah, for sure. Rhea Ripley, she's been dominating. She's one of the top girls that we have on WWE, so to hear that is amazing and she's right. I made a name for myself very quickly to where I am now, becoming one of the top girls, but none of that's lost on me," Stark said. "She's still holding a Title that I want. She could compliment me all day long, but I want that title."

#3. The Judgment Day is imploding

Consisting of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Rhea Ripley, The Judgment Day has run the WWE for the majority of 2023, with each performer becoming a bigger star.

With each superstar wanting to have more time in the spotlight, the potential for the faction to split has started to fester, especially with Rhea, given how she has started to receive cheers from fans despite her being booked as a heel.

The implosion of the faction may finally happen at Survivor Series: WarGames, resulting in The Nightmare's teammates distracting her and losing her title.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, pro wrestling legend Konnan stated that Rhea Ripley will be the first singles star to emerge from The Judgment Day.

"I could literally see every person in that group being a single star. I think that is what’s going to happen in the future, and it seems like Rhea [Ripley] might be the first one because she’s getting cheered a lot. Plus, the best [baby faces] are usually the guys that would go to heels because the people know that they’re ass kickers." [H/T: PWMania]

#2 - Zoey Stark's breakout year continues

Earlier this year at the WWE Draft, Zoey Stark made the jump from NXT to Monday Night RAW. Her first big move came at Night of Champions, where she aided Trish Stratus in her match against Becky Lynch.

Following this huge career move, Stark would go on to appear in huge contests such as The Money In The Bank ladder match, as well as facing big names like Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and IYO SKY.

Her rise to the top of the WWE card may finally come to its crescendo this Saturday in Chicago when she reaches her potential and wins the Women's World title off of Rhea Ripley.

#1. Stark has a pre-written storyline involving a WWE Hall of Famer

Despite being the aid to Trish Stratus for most of the summer, Zoey Stark stabbed her mentor in the back at Payback in September after Lynch defeated the WWE Hall of Famer in a steel cage match.

Although Stark's on-screen persona has a disdain for Stratus, Zoey recently broke character to praise the Hall of Famer whilst speaking to Fan Nation.

"She’s helped me grow my game,” said Stark. “Trish is so smart. Her knowledge of small details and how to project those, that separates from everyone else. When I see Trish wrestle, it all just makes so much sense." Stark added: "I still remember finding out I’d be working with her. I’d just worked out with my husband, and we were going to Whole Foods–and that’s when I got the call. My heart stopped when I found out I’d work with Trish. It’s the opportunity I had been working for. My husband was next to me, and he threw his hands in the air. We were extremely happy." [H/T Fan Nation]

If Zoey Stark can capture the Women's World title this weekend, then a perfect challenger and storyline for her would be a returning and vengeful Trish Stratus, who could not only teach her former protege a lesson but win another championship in WWE as well.