4 Recent Character Changes That Saved WWE Careers

Nathan Smith
20 Mar 2019

Becky Lynch

The WWE is as much about characters and personalities as it is about the wrestling that takes place inside of the ring, so a performer can be as good as they want as a wrestler, but if they don't have an entertaining and engaging character, they may never rise through the ranks.

Fortunately, WWE RAW and Smackdown Live are written each and every week, meaning that changes made on the fly are possible, and character changes can sometimes completely change the direction of a performers career and indeed life.

We've seen it with the likes of The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold and countless others throughout the year, and while no one on the list is at that level, their character changes have been fantastic, and today, we are going to look at 4 such instances that saved WWE careers.

#4 The Usos

The Usos are the WWE's best current tag team, but just a few short years ago, they were nothing but a cliche and Roman Reigns' relatives, so thankfully the WWE finally allowed them to be themselves.

Fans were growing very weary of the bland babyface duo that Jimmy and Jey became, so this character change allowed them to develop and edge, and against the likes of The Bar and The New Day, they've proven just how incredible they are.

Heading into WrestleMania 35, The Usos are in the midst of their sixth reign as Tag Team Champions, and with so many fresh, new opponents coming through the ranks, it appears they're set to be stars for years. If not for this character change, The Usos would likely be out of the WWE by now, but they back themselves and have now become one of the greatest teams in company history, and their next few years will solidify their spot in the WWE's all-time top 5 tag teams.

