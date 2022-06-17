"Your a** belongs to Brock Lesnar!" 4 most entertaining Paul Heyman segments in recent WWE history

You may disagree, but the most lethal combination in WWE today is Paul Heyman and the microphone. Whenever the two combine, they create something special time and again and make fans sit up and listen.

Paul Heyman is mostly known for his godlike promo skills, where even his worst effort is a solid 8/10. He is so good at the art of talking that he can make a fight between Brock Lesnar and a cardboard box seem like a big deal. While Heyman is someone who has a highlight reel that runs for eternity, there are some segments of his that are simply iconic.

From his One Night Stand destruction of JBL to his shoot on Vince McMahon, our dear advocate/special counsel has given us many memorable promos.

The best thing about Mr. Paul is that he has continued to operate at the highest level even in today's era. On that note, we take a look at four recent segments that have been Paul Heyman masterclasses through and through.

#4 On our list of the most entertaining Paul Heyman segments in recent times: Roasting a fan who proposed to his girlfriend (RAW, November 13, 2017)

These kind of moments are why we love wrestling

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to face AJ Styles at the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view, so Paul Heyman took it upon himself to drum up interest in the fight. While his promo talking about the match was pretty good in itself, the best part came when the crowd interrupted him by chanting, "She said yes!"

Someone in the WWE Universe proposed to his girlfriend and the lady's answer got in the way of Heyman's promo. He stood silent for a couple of seconds before poking fun at the couple and putting the attention back on Lesnar.

"Aye, just so you know, she only said yes because she's never been up close to a beast like Brock Lesnar. Just so you know, interrupting my promo is like stepping into the ring with Brock Lesnar. YOU AIN'T GOT A CHANCE!"

Heyman managed to congratulate the couple and give them a moment to cherish while mocking them and staying in character. That's the kind of genius he is.

#3 Mocking Randy Orton and instantly eating his words (RAW, August 1, 2016)

SummerSlam 2016's main event was the first time Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton went head-to-head on a big stage. The interest in the fight was in the clouds, and part of it was thanks to Paul Heyman's iconic promo where he trash-talked Orton and instantly paid the price.

Heyman mocked The Viper and belittled him by saying that he had no chance against Lesnar. He made sure to spotlight the RKO and suggested that it was the only thing The Beast had to be wary of. However, he then addressed Orton and declared that he wouldn't even get the chance to hit his finishing move.

"But Randy Orton.....YOU AIN'T GONNA HIT NO RKO AT SUMMERSLAM! YOU'RE NOT MAN ENOUGH TO GET BROCK LESNAR IN POSITION FOR AN RKO! YOU'LL NEVER HIT AN RKO ON THE BEAST-"

As soon as the last word left his mouth, the 14-time world champion dropped Lesnar with a thunderous RKO out of nowhere. He then proceeded to taunt a stunned Heyman, whose face was golden meme material.

#2 Insulting The Undertaker (RAW, July 20, 2015)

The Undertaker-Brock Lesnar feud was one of the best rivalries in recent WWE history. It began when 'Taker resurfaced a year after his WrestleMania defeat to Lesnar and attacked him, leading to a fierce feud between the two best superstars on the roster.

This promo, which saw Paul Heyman talk up The Deadman's actions a month before their rematch at SummerSlam 2015, was one of the most entertaining segments of recent times. He proceeded to verbally run The Phenom down, and concluded his words with this legendary line:

"You sold your soul to the devil to exact revenge on Brock Lesnar because my client Brock Lesnar conquered your undefeated streak at WrestleMania. You can sell your soul to the devil, BUT YOUR A** BELONGS TO BROCK LESNAR!"

The bell tolled promptly afterwards, and Lesnar's advocate was left pleading for mercy as 'Taker stalked him. Out came The Beast to get his hands on his rival, and the resulting brawl was simply one of the best pull-apart fights the WWE Universe has ever seen.

#1 Addressing the end of The Streak (RAW, April 7, 2014)

This is Paul Heyman's greatest promo in your writer's opinion. It is a promo class in itself, and has everything you want in a segment in one unbeatable package. What makes this iconic is the fact that he was addressing a crowd upset and angry about the end of something iconic, and had them cheering and booing as and when he wanted.

In the span of nine minutes, Heyman insulted The Undertaker, the commentators, Hulk Hogan and the entire WWE locker room. He also took a keen interest in calling out the crowd for being naive and for starting a 'What?' chant that he shut down in brutal fashion.

There is no standout line in this nine-minute masterclass, because every single line fights to be the outstanding element. This is without a doubt the greatest segment the manager has been a part of recently, and it will be difficult to top even for a man of his standard and talent.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far