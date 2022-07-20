4 recent huge WWE matches that were ruined by the finish

Nothing is more satisfying than watching two top stars in WWE go at it, and the company takes pride in giving its fans big feuds and matches to enjoy. Pro wrestling stakes are where the money is at, and matches are better when there is more on the line.

Over the years, WWE has excelled at producing hype matches that have lived long in the memory of fans. However, they aren't perfect at the art and have messed up on a few occasions. The most annoying kind of mistake the company makes is giving fans a great match and then ending it in bizarre fashion.

On that note, we take a look at four recent huge WWE matches that were ruined by a terrible finish.

#4. On our list of recent mega WWE matches that were ruined by their finish: The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2015)

Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania XXX in the most shocking result in WWE history. He spent the next year mocking the legend and was shocked when he returned and attacked him for it.

A rematch between the two was set for SummerSlam 2015, and fans were beyond excited for it. The build was phenomenal and the match lived up to it for most of its duration. The two titans traded their best shots and refused to stay down for the count. The contest was heading towards an epic climax until it fell flat on its face.

As Lesnar had Undertaker in the Kimura Lock, the timekeeper rang the bell despite the referee never calling for it. He insisted that he saw The Deadman tap out, but the referee was having none of it. In the chaos, 'Taker low-blowed an unsuspecting Beast and trapped him in the Hell's Gate, to which he passed out.

The conclusion was a cop-out after such an incredible match. It would take a Hell in a Cell match between the pair two months later to make fans forget about it.

#3. 2019 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

We swear we are not picking on Brock Lesnar here (we wouldn't dare to), but the ending of this match was a complete let-down. Multiple superstars busted their bodies in their pursuit of the Money in the Bank briefcase, only for Lesnar to emerge at the end and casually nick it.

Mustafa Ali, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Andrade, Finn Balor and Randy Orton were seven of the eight participants in the 2019 edition of the match. The final entrant was not announced, which meant everyone was on the edge of their seats waiting for him.

The seven men in the ring wrestled an absolute clinic that tore the house down, and fans were pumped when it was clear that the eighth man would appear at the end. By the time The Beast's music hit, it was clear WWE was going to have him win, cash in the contract on then-Universal Champion Seth Rollins and rekindle their rivalry.

That is exactly what happened, as Lesnar knocked Ali off the ladder, climbed it and retrieved the briefcase. It ruined what was a spectacular match until then.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Royal Rumble 2021)

This is perhaps harsh on WWE given it was a botch from those involved in the match that ruined its ending. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens wrestled a Last Man Standing match for the Universal Championship that was simply fantastic until a calamitous mistake took the wind off its sails.

In a planned spot, Reigns was supposed to be handcuffed and they would come off after a while. However, Paul Heyman botched freeing The Tribal Chief and the referee had to improvise. Even Owens had to go off-script in order to give the pair time to uncuff his opponent. There was even a twisting of the rules by the referee, who stopped counting Reigns until he escaped.

Had he followed the rules, a new Universal Champion would have been crowned. It was an embarrassing moment for everyone involved and one that ruined the match.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell 2019)

It could only be this one. One cannot help but feel sorry for Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, who were both completely destroyed after this match was done.

In 2019, Rollins and Wyatt locked horns inside Hell in a Cell for the former's Universal Championship. It was a huge match given how hot The Fiend was and how he was fighting the top champion on RAW. Once the bell rang, however, the match disappointed, but it wouldn't hold a candle to the terrible ending it had.

The finish saw The Architect hit a motionless Fiend with a sledgehammer and get disqualified by the referee. Yes, he was disqualified inside Hell in a Cell, which is a no-disqualification match. What made it worse was the fact that The Fiend attacked Rollins with a bigger hammer minutes before the DQ.

It was farcical booking from WWE that the fans booed to oblivion. To this day, it remains one of the worst conclusions to a wrestling match ever.

