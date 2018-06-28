4 recent times WWE attacked the independent scene

Vince McMahon showed the independent promotions who the real boss is

WWE is certainly dominating the pro-wrestling scenario these days. They used to have stiff competition from WCW. But since its acquisition in 2001, WWE has monopolized the business.

The Stamford-headquartered company has used the monopoly badly in recent times. Enjoying mammoth-like status, they showed ROH who the real boss is when they tried to host an event in their spiritual home-ground, the Madison Square Garden.

They even fired Jimmy Jacobs when he supposedly supported their invasion on Monday Night Raw.

Here are 4 recent times WWE destroyed the independent scene.

#4 The WWE United Kingdom Championship

The United Kingdom Championship Tournament is a wolf in sheep's disguise

Many casual fans would say that WWE is helping the UK-based promotions by giving their wrestlers a platform to shine on their UK tournament. But if you research further, you will realize that it is not the case.

The British independent scene is in the boom right now thanks to Progress and ICW. Furthermore, British wrestling would be back on the terrestrial TV for the first time since the late 1980s. It can't be just mere coincidence that Vince McMahon and his colleagues' interest in the United Kingdom multiplied sensing their success.

Moreover, WWE has signed a lot of freelance wrestlers for their ongoing United Kingdom Championship Tournament. Luring them with money and lucrative contracts, they prevented them from participating in those promotions which have a YouTube presence or DVD sales.

On top of that, the announcement for the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament popped up amidst the World of Sport revival event on ITV. This shows that WWE envies any other promotion trying to get a hold in the United Kingdom, even if it's a homegrown one.