7 WWE loyalists who would fit perfectly in the NJPW

These WWE loyalists would realize their untapped potential if they jump their ship to NJPW.

Chris Jericho, a WWE loyalist, became the IWGP Intercontinental Champion

Chris Jericho had sent shockwaves in the wrestling industry after his announcement that he would challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. Following that, he not only had a five-star match but also continued his run in New Japan.

Jericho is the last person you could think about changing his allegiance from the WWE. He had been in the company since 1999 and was involved in various Championship pursuits. However, if he had never boarded the ship to New Japan in 2018, he would have never become the first person to hold both the NJPW and the WWE version of the Intercontinental Championship.

Many had assumed that Chris Jericho was a staunch WWE loyalist but he proved otherwise. When we compile this list, we are neither questioning the entries' loyalty nor the WWE's booking procedure. All we want to convey is that they would fit perfectly inside the world of New Japan.

#7 Randy Orton

Randy Orton has a wealthy experience of working in various stables

It is no secret to the WWE Universe that Randy Orton wants to enjoy a less-compelling schedule. The Viper can't take the long road journey in the WWE anymore. However, that is not the case in New Japan and other independent promotions. The shows don't take place in different locations every week. They are taped earlier and occur sporadically.

NJPW would be ideal for Randy Orton over other promotions because of its faction war. Randy Orton has himself led and been a part of various stables in the WWE. He knows the exact psychology playing in the minds of the various faction members. His addition would fit perfectly in any of the factions in NJPW excepting the Bullet Club.

Moreover, his cunning psychology is ideal to play the evil foreign heel. He has gone to extreme levels in the WWE like kissing Stephanie in front of Triple H and taking out John Cena's father in front of him. He might not need to go to that extent in NJPW but still draw a much larger repugnance.