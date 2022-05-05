4 recently released WWE Superstars who could make an impact in AEW

While it's an astonishing accolade, signing a WWE contract doesn't always guarantee that your tenure with the company will be long-term, prosperous, or rewarding.

Whether you're working a 9 to 5 or you're a WWE Superstar, there's always a chance that no matter how hard you work and no matter how much passion you possess, all your effort may simply go unnoticed.

Either that or you and your boss aren't seeing eye to eye in regards to your career trajectory. Yikes!

Well, while the wrestlers featured in this article have been let go, that doesn't mean they can't make a splash somewhere else.

For the purposes of this article, that somewhere is AEW.

#4 The unhinged/not so unhinged Dakota Kai

She's dynamite (I guess, pun intended) inside the squared circle, her promo game is highly underrated, and she even pulled off a believable crazy chick persona.

What more do you want from the poor lady?

Despite all of her wrestling prowess, Dakota Kai finds herself amongst the many talented performers who WWE recently let go. If she makes the decision to wrestle for AEW, she'd definitely make a great addition to their women's roster.

If you're an NXT diehard, you probably don't need to be reminded that Kai was never able to win the NXT Women's Championship during her stint. So let's say she rises up the ranks of AEW's women's division, wins a title, and holds on to the freakin thing for more than a day or three, huh?

#3 The silent, eerie, and artistically gifted Dexter Lumis

First off, long live Dexter Lumis' NXT stint.

He was a man of few words, who let his fists do the talking. Despite that last sentence, this doesn't mean the silent man didn't have a softer side. His on-screen storyline marriage with Indi Hartwell is living proof of that.

Moreover, it was one of the few times mixing romance and wrestling was the right choice.

With NXT behind him, a run in AEW may be imminent.

And for those who think Dex wouldn't fit in, perhaps this short list of oddball characters will help change your perception. Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Danhausen are just a few names that come to mind.

#2 The former NXT/WWE Superstar with the Shiniest Wizard, Tegan Nox

If you identify as a hardcore wrestling fan, you might live by a certain adage. That being that a wrestler hasn't earned any respect unless they've paid their dues working the indie scene.

If this is you, Tegan Nox is someone you've come to love and respect over the years. She spent her 20s making a name for herself on the indie circuit with promotions like Attack! and WCPW.

While both WWE and All Elite Wrestling's common goal is to entertain the masses, their means of doing so are slightly different.

WWE is an entertainment company and AEW's primary focus pertains specifically to pro wrestling.

Given her background, maybe Nox would be best suited for AEW.

#1 The Fiend, Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's WWE release came as a shock for a number of reasons.

He was arguably the company's most popular superstar at the time of being let go, for one thing. His merch sales were also quite substantial. Consequently, from a business standpoint, his release was doltish.

Or simply put, Wyatt's release wasn't a smart move on the company's part.

If The Fiend does decide to take his talents to AEW, fans may get the chance to bear witness to a feud that could've happened in WWE, but never did.

Bray Wyatt/Malakai Black.

Despite their similar personas, the two have yet to engage in 1 on 1 combat on a big stage. Given their history, their potential encounter would make for great TV.

Think Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero circa 2016 during their time with Impact!

