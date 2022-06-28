4 released WWE Superstars who could follow in Cesaro's footsteps

All Elite Wrestling added former WWE Superstar Cesaro to its ranks at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He was revealed to be Zack Sabre Jr.'s mystery opponent, and got a thunderous ovation the second everyone knew they were getting Claudio Castagnoli in action.

Everyone, including current WWE Superstars like Becky Lynch, revealed their excitement at seeing the former Cesaro in AEW. He reminded everyone just how great he was with a fantastic match against Sabre Jr. The closing moments of the event also saw him aid his Blackpool Combat Club teammates against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Castagnoli's All Elite reception was yet another reminder that there is hope beyond Vince McMahon and company. In the last three years, they have released so many superstars in addition to The Swiss Cyborg. Plenty of released WWE wrestlers have joined AEW, and we are sure more will follow suit.

On that note, look at four released WWE Superstars who could follow in Cesaro's footsteps.

#4 on our list of released WWE Superstars who could do what Cesaro did: Tegan Nox

Nox could be a breakout star in AEW

Tegan Nox started off in NXT and got better until her promotion to the main roster. Her SmackDown debut saw her defeat then-Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina alongside Shotzi. The two women would beat them multiple times after that, but strangely never received a championship match.

Nox moved to RAW shortly after that. She was then shockingly released from her contract before she even appeared on the show.

AEW has shown through the likes of Britt Baker that they can take in relatively unknown performers and make them main-event stars. Nox could benefit from moving there and showcasing her talents.

#3. Dakota Kai

Wrestling fans were shocked when WWE released Dakota Kai. She was one of the best performers on NXT and was predicted to move into bigger and better roles.

Unfortunately, despite being a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, her association with the company ended abruptly in April 2022.

Kai is too talented to not be wrestling for a top promotion. She has already revealed a new look and is now competing as King Kota. All that's left is to pull off a Cesaro and become #AllElite.

#2. Braun Strowman

There are plenty of wrestlers in AEW who need to get some hands

Braun Strowman is a WWE product through and through. His entire run as a top star came thanks to a combination of hard work and the company's push. That's why his release was incredibly shocking, especially given his position on the WWE card.

The former Universal Champion is incredibly well-known and over with fans. He could do what his former colleague Cesaro did and jump to AEW.

The Monster Among Men boasts excellent in-ring skills for a man of his size and could easily play the role of a monster heel. He would also feel at home in heel factions like Jericho Appreciation Society.

#1. Bray Wyatt

If Braun Strowman's release was a shocker, Bray Wyatt's was WWE losing its marbles. The company let one of the most creative minds in the industry go despite the man reinventing himself repeatedly.

Whether delivering cryptic promos as the leader of The Wyatt Family or terrorizing opponents as The Fiend, Bray always delivered the goods. Fans were therefore shocked when he was released. He is someone who would thrive if he had creative freedom, and he will get it if he joins AEW.

The fact that The Eater of Worlds thrived in an environment with extensive scripting and limited creative freedom is unbelievable. One can only imagine what he could do if he gets free rein and some solid booking.

