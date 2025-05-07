4 released WWE Superstars and who could replace them in factions

WWE fans weren't pleased with the recent rash of bad news hitting social media and news platforms last weekend. On Friday, with further news trickling out on Saturday, fans discovered that many of their favorite wrestlers were being cut.

From main roster mainstays such as Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler, to names seen as the future of wrestling such as Cora Jade and Jakara Jackson, numerous cuts took place. In total, over a dozen wrestlers were released from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

With the releases came tag teams and stables being broken up or removed from the company entirely. In terms of the latter, Gallus and the duo of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were let go.

Alternatively, there were some stars who were well known for being part of major factions who got cut and now they leave a large hole in these groups. However, Those holes could be filled. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who were released and names currently on the roster that could step up and replace them.

Below are four released WWE Superstars and who could replace them in factions.

#4. Dakota Kai could be replaced by Giulia in Damage CTRL - and so could IYO SKY

Dakota Kai was sadly one of the bigger names released by WWE this past weekend. This was arguably the most shocking of the releases, as she had been a Triple H hire on two separate occasions and held tag team gold multiple times. Dakota was also part of Damage CTRL.

Giulia is one of the best talents signed to the company in quite some time. She quickly became the NXT Women's Champion and has now been dabbling with the main roster.

Now, Giulia could join Damage CTRL, uniting with The Kabuki Warriors when they return to television. Asuka and Kairi Sane could recruit The Beautiful Madness to the stable, thus replacing Dakota Kai as a member of the group.

Of course, that wouldn't be all. Giulia has been having issues with IYO SKY, the WWE Women's World Champion. So, how would they coexist? Simply put, they wouldn't. Instead, IYO would be booted out of the group too. This would make Damage CTRL either Giulia, Asuka, and Kairi Sane or that very trio and Roxanne Perez.

#3. Alexa Bliss & #2. Nikki Cross, the dangerous duo could unite with Tatum Paxley of Chemical X

Chemical X was a short-lived faction on WWE NXT featuring the creepy Tatum Paxley along with both Shotzi and Gigi Dolin. Surprisingly, the trio had a lot of chemistry together and they seemed to be the perfect stable to have a main roster run.

Unfortunately, Gigi Dolin was one of the names released by WWE and Shotzi's contract isn't being renewed. This means Chemical X is effectively dead, as Tatum is the sole remaining member.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. While they're no longer a team, many believe that the pair will soon reunite in The Wyatt Sicks. This could mean the former champions team up again regularly moving forward.

Bliss and Cross will likely both have creepy, borderline sinister characters, which would vibe perfectly with Tatum Paxley. The three could be a revived version of Chemical X or Paxley could simply join The Wyatt Sicks if Alexa does too. They could even use both names, with Chemical X representing the women's trio, but The Wyatt Sicks represents the greater stable as a whole.

#1. Sean Legacy could replace Riley Osborne in Chase U on WWE NXT

Riley Osborne is a British high flyer who got his start in World Wrestling Entertainment through NXT UK. He later joined NXT and was part of Chase U. He has also been seen on Evolve and NXT Level Up.

Chase U was gone temporarily. Andre Chase was made to disband the stable after losing to Ridge Holland. Thea Hail is now doing her own thing and Duke Hudson was released by WWE several months ago.

Thankfully, Andre brought back Chase U with a new class and many fans assumed Riley would return to be one of the key students. Instead, he was one of the many names released by WWE this past weekend.

If the company wants a high flyer to step up and join the group instead of Riley's return, Evolve star Sean Legacy could fill his voice. He is one of Evolve's best performers and had an incredible showing in a recent Battle Royal on NXT television. Could he be the one who learns from Mr. Chase next?

