4 replacements for Carlito in The Judgment Day once he exits WWE

A series of breaking WWE news stories that recently emerged has got the fans riled up. R-Truth, Valhalla, and Carlito have all revealed that the company will not renew their contracts when they expire.

This means that Carlito will soon depart World Wrestling Entertainment and will also leave The Judgment Day. Naturally, this leaves the fiendish faction down a member, which is bad for the group. They absolutely need to find someone to take his spot.

This article will explore possible replacements for Carlito within The Judgment Day. It includes a comedic star, an absent name, and two more stars who could join the main roster.

For the sake of keeping things interesting, this article won't include Roxanne Perez, who is close to becoming a member of the group. Who should replace Carlito in the group instead?

Below are four replacements for Carlito in The Judgment Day once he exits WWE.

#4. Akira Tozawa could play the comedic role in the stable

Akira Tozawa is an extremely talented performer on WWE RAW. He is a great comedic wrestler, but he is also a fantastic in-ring competitor. He is a former Cruiserweight and 24/7 Champion.

The Japanese wrestler is in a bit of a rut at the moment. He tried to take on Rusev and got utterly destroyed. Despite being extremely talented, it is clear that Tozawa needs a change.

That change could be leaving Alpha Academy for The Judgment Day in place of Carlito. The "cool" superstar often played the role of comedic relief for the fiendish WWE stable. Akira is great at comedy, and he can also be a quality heel. Adding him to the stable, either as a fish out of water babyface or as a lackey heel, could prove to be effective.

#3. Ricky Saints is rumored to be joining WWE's main roster

Ricky Saints is one of the best wrestlers in the world. After a disappointing run in All Elite Wrestling, he joined WWE several months ago. He quickly went on to win the NXT North American Title.

In an absolutely shocking moment, Ricky Saints lost the NXT North American Championship in the opening match of WWE NXT last week. He ultimately dropped the title to Ethan Page, who is now going to Worlds Collide to defend the gold this weekend.

Now that Saints is clear of the NXT North American Title, there is a belief that WWE might call him up to the main roster. If he is, Ricky could debut as a new member of The Judgment Day. He would add a lot of personality to the group, and fans would certainly be interested in witnessing how he interacts with the other members.

#2. Ethan Page showed a dark side of himself earlier this year

Ethan Page is one of the most arrogant characters in pro wrestling today. He is the reigning NXT North American Champion and previously held the NXT Championship. He also made a special guest appearance on SmackDown this past Friday.

Page showed a new side of himself earlier this year. While he is known for his inflated ego, he also became more ruthless and aggressive. He showed psychotic-heel tendencies that a lot of WWE fans never knew he had.

With that in mind, he could be a perfect fit for The Judgment Day. If they want somebody aggressive who could also be a star, Page may be the ideal person to add to the sinister faction. He can also do comedy, but it wouldn't be necessary since he is thriving in his current character.

#1. Pete Dunne could return to TV as part of The Judgment Day

Pete Dunne is a phenomenal pro wrestler. While he hasn't had much title success on WWE's main roster, he is a former United Kingdom and NXT Tag Team Champion. He is perhaps best known for his feud and friendship with Tyler Bate.

The Bruiserweight reunited with Tyler Bate as the New Catch Republic before WrestleMania 41 but then had to take some time away for paternity leave. The duo returned on a recent episode of Main Event, but they've yet to return to the main shows.

Pete Dunne might consider ditching The Big Strong Boi in favor of The Judgment Day. They are more cutthroat and ruthless than Tyler, who generally likes to play by the rules. Considering how violent Dunne can get in the ring, it might make more sense for him to be with stars who are also aggressive and borderline cruel. He would be a big step up from Carlito's comedic styling.

