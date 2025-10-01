  • home icon
4 Replacements for Jimmy Uso in the OG Bloodline in WWE

By Love Verma
Published Oct 01, 2025 04:32 GMT
Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso &amp; Jey Uso. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Things between Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns don't feel right on WWE RAW. The Original Tribal Chief made his comeback and saved the Usos from the Vision members.

However, the OTC didn't interact with Jimmy and seemingly ignored him. Instead, he hyped Jey Uso and supported his mentality of not trusting anyone. If this situation continues to grow in the OG Bloodline, we might be just a few months away from Big Jim getting kicked out of the group.

This might happen especially if Jimmy continues to have a great bond with LA Knight and other rivals of Roman and Jey. In this article, we will be looking at four replacements for Jimmy Uso in the OG Bloodline if he gets kicked out in the near future.

#4. Jacob Fatu could be the choice

Jacob Fatu is presently part of WWE SmackDown and recently started a feud against Drew McIntyre. However, since losing the United States Championship, the Samaon Werewolf has failed to regain the spotlight; he was an early entrant into the Stamford-based promotion.

If Jacob joins forces with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW, it will elevate his status to new heights and once again bring him into the main spotlight. So, if Big Jim gets kicked out of the faction, then the ex-US Champion might replace him in the OG Bloodline.

#3. Roman Reigns might bring Lance Anoa'i to WWE RAW

Since last year, reports have disclosed that Lance Anoa'i has signed a deal with the Triple H-led promotion. However, the Samoan star is yet to make his debut. Earlier, sources revealed that Lance's injury was the primary reason behind his delayed debut.

If Roman Reigns and Jey Uso decide to go their separate ways from Jimmy, then the OTC might bring Lance Anoa'i to WWE. Back in 2019, Lance once appeared on WWE television when the Big Dog version of Reigns rescued him from Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre.

So, it will all make sense if the Head of the Table brings him to Monday Night RAW as the OG Bloodline's newest member.

#2. Solo Sikoa might join forces with Reigns

Solo Sikoa is the current leader of the MFT and part of Friday Night SmackDown. Although the chances are unlikely, Solo could still be considered a potential replacement for Jimmy Uso in the OG Bloodline.

Similar to Jacob Fatu, Solo booking also doesn't seem significant on the blue brand. His inclusion in the OG Bloodline Saga could be a great way to rejuvenate his singles run in the company. This is why, despite the low chances, his name remains on the list.

#1. Tama Tonga

Over the past few months, Tama Tonga has been absent from WWE television due to injury. So, instead of making his comeback in Solo Sikoa's group, Roman Reigns might bring Tama Tonga as the potential replacement for Jimmy Uso.

Tama is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, and under the supervision of the OTC, he has an excellent opportunity to shine. So, these are the potential four candidates who might replace Big Jim in the OG Bloodline if he gets kicked out.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
